Enugu Security Breaches Embarrassing, Says COSEYL

Share

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has expressed grave concern over recurring security failures in Enugu State, urging Governor Peter Mbah to either act decisively to protect lives or step down.

In a statement signed by COSEYL’s National President, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, the group condemned the recent killing of three students ambushed by suspected herders along the Ogurugu–Ugbamaja road in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area.

“The brutal murder of innocent students by Fulani terrorists posing as herdsmen underscores Governor Mbah’s failure to ensure the safety and security of Enugu citizens,” the statement read.

COSEYL noted that despite numerous protests against such attacks, the governor’s response has been insufficient. “His silence is deafening. While he focuses on infrastructure projects, lives are being lost daily. Prioritizing roads and houses over people’s security is unacceptable and a dereliction of duty.”

The group warned that if security continues to deteriorate, infrastructure developments would be rendered useless. They demanded Governor Mbah’s immediate resignation, arguing that his failure to protect the people makes him unfit to govern.

“The people of Enugu State deserve a leader who places their safety above all else,” COSEYL concluded.

Share