Enugu Seals Landmark Investment Deal With Lion Business Park

Share

The Enugu State Government and the Lion Business Park Limited have sealed an investment deal with the signing of Novation Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop a world-class industrial and commercial hub in the Enugu Industrial Park Free Trade Zone.

This was even as the state governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to guaranteeing businesses through the provisions of infrastructure and enabling environment for ease of doing business, urging diaspora investors to turn their capital into Enugu State for a high return on investment, RoI.

Signing the MOU alongside top management of Lion Business Park Ltd in Enugu yesterday, the firm’s Chairman, Dr. Okechukwu Mbonu, commended the governor for his visionary leadership, developmental strides and achievements the administration had recorded within a short period in office.

Highlighting the objective of the deal, Mbonu stressed that the company was poised to develop industrial and commercial hubs that would catalyse trade, industry, economic growth and create jobs for the youth population.

Mbonu, who expressed optimism about the investment, said the project would leverage on the incentives associated with businesses in a Free Trade Zone to attract foreign direct investments, promote human capital, innovation and technology development to create jobs.

Speaking, Governor Mbah reiterated the administration’s economic blueprint, which is to grow the economy and make the state the number one destination for investors in the country, saying the promise to inspire exponential growth could only be possible with investment deals such as the one executed with the Lion Business Park.

“The Enugu State Government has committed to increase their stake in this ongoing concern by providing all the necessary infrastructure that is required in order for this business park to be fully functional.

We see the business park as food that is ready. Because if we are to start the process of building a business park, we know what it will take.

Procuring your licenses; getting the free trade license, getting the dry port license because we have an inland port also at the Lion Business Park,” he noted. While appreciating host communities in the state for their support, the governor enjoined them to continue to cooperate with investors

Share