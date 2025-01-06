Enugu Residents Hail Tinubu’s Visit, Commend Mbah’s Leadership Disposition

Share

Some residents of Enugu State have hailed President Bola Tinubu for visiting the state to inaugurate projects done by Gov. Peter Mbah on Saturday.

They said the visit would deepen further collaboration and understanding between the Federal Government, Enugu State Government and the South-East in general.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that some of the projects inaugurated by Tinubu in the state include Airport-New Haven – Bisalla and Okpara Square roads built by the Mbah administration.

Other projects include completed and equipped Enugu Smart Green Schools, the completed multi-auditorium and multifunctional Enugu International Conference Centre, State-of-the-art Command and Control Centre as well as 150 patrol vehicles fitted with AI-embedded surveillance cameras.

A trader, Mr Okwy Okoh, said Tinubu did well for coming to Enugu to inaugurate projects built by the governor. He said: “This means that he loves the projects our governor is doing.

Mbah did his best as he has constructed roads, Smart Green Schools and solved water challenge in Enugu. “By coming here, Tinubu has shown that Mbah and Enugu people are in his heart and we thank him for the visit.”

Antonia Ogbu, the President, National Council for Women Society, Enugu, expressed happiness over the visit, saying it showed that Tinubu has love for the governor and Enugu people.

“We are happy that he came to Enugu and with the infrastructural development he saw, I know that Mr President is happy with what our governor is doing,” Ogbu said.

