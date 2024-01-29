Enugu: Resident doctors commend Mbah for employment of 100 doctors, others

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Teaching Hospital, has commended Governor Peter Mbah for the employment of 100 resident doctors, consultants, and other support staff to address manpower shortage in the state’s health sector. The medical body also commended Mbah for the promotion of its members, infrastructural upgrade, improved security, digitalisation of medical records, introduction of cashless payment policy for medical services to check revenue leakages, among others, in the state’s health sector.

The commendation was contained in a press release signed by the President of NARD, ESUT Teaching Hospital, Park Lane, Enugu, Dr. Ofonere Chukwunonso and the Secretary, Dr. Nnamani Ikemefuna. “The Association of Resident Doctors, ESUT University Teaching Hospital, highly commends the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, for the giant strides his government has made in the several sectors of the state, especially the health sector.

“These include the promotion of our members from senior registrars to consultants; recruitment of over 100 new resident doctors, consultants and other support staff for quality healthcare delivery; upgrade of the security and surveillance architecture in and around the state teaching hospital; support for accreditation of several departments to promote training of resident doctors and medical students; cashless payment policy and digitalisation of patient care through electronic medical records system; upgrade of schools of nursing to college status to train more nurses and paramedics in the state.

“We also commend the administration for the delivery of new ambulances and upgrade of the accident and emergency complex to better align with international best practices,” the doctors said in a press release made available to newsmen yesterday. The resident doctors also commended the Chief Medical Director of the state teaching hospital, Prof. Bethrand Ngwu, for imbibing the governance philosophy of Governor Mbah and thereby positively turning around the hospital in a very short period of time since his appointment by the new administration.