Enugu Reps Caucus Hails Mbah’s N1.62tn Budget As Major Economic Turning Point

The Enugu State Caucus in the House of Representatives has lauded Governor Peter Mbah’s proposed ₦1.62 trillion budget for the 2026 fiscal year, describing it as bold, strategic, and anchored on a clear vision for accelerated economic growth.

In a statement signed by Caucus Leader, Nnolim Nnaji, the lawmakers expressed satisfaction with the steady increase in Enugu State’s annual budgets since Governor Mbah assumed office, noting the progression from ₦521.5 billion in 2024, ₦971.084 billion in 2025, to ₦1.62 trillion in 2026.

According to the caucus, the upward trend reflects a deliberate roadmap for economic transformation and demonstrates progress toward the governor’s goal of growing the state’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion annually.

The lawmakers commended the budget’s focus on economic expansion, infrastructure, education, healthcare, and social welfare, describing these areas as critical to sustainable development and improved quality of life.

They also praised Governor Mbah’s adoption of advanced drone surveillance technology to enhance security across the state, noting its impact in reducing kidnapping incidents and improving public safety.

Reaffirming their support, the caucus pledged continued collaboration with the governor’s administration to implement policies that promote economic prosperity, strengthen security, and enhance citizen welfare.