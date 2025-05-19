Enugu Rep, Others Dump LP For APC

Share

A member of the House of Representatives elected on the platform of the Labour Party (LP) Sunday Umeha has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Umeha, who represents Udi/Ezeagu in Enugu State, announced his defection in IbagwaAka in the Igboeze South Local Government Area at the weekend.

He said he decided to leave the LP because of lingering crisis in the LP at both the national and state levels. According to him, the crises had made it impossible for him to effectively represent his constituents.

He also based his decision to join the ruling party was also “because of the need to connect to the centre and bring our people closer because there are a lot of advantages in plugging to the centre”.

Also, a financier of the LP in the council Joshua Ogbonna, popularly called Father Father, announced his defection alongside 1,000 members of the opposition to party to the APC.

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Uche Nnaji, represented by George Ogara, said he was elated by the influx of credible and grassroots politicains into the APC in the state.

He said: “It’s indeed time for us to come together to retrieve power from those who have been using it to oppress the people.”

