Enugu Remains Safest State In S’East – CSO

Share

The Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC), a Civil Society Organization (CSO), has rated Enugu State as the safest state in the South East.

President of the organisation, Ugochukwu Nnam, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja. Nnam said that the rating was precipitated by his assessment visit to the state recently which was not only satisfactory but “glaring for the blind to see”.

“The Enugu Security Trust Fund, which aims to raise more than N20 billion, is doing wonders in the security of lives and property.

“Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) are extensively installed almost everywhere in Enugu in thousands with cameras equipped with facial recognition and vehicle identification systems,” he said.

Nnam, who commended the governor of the state for restoring confidence of the people, challenged other governors to replicate the Enugu system in their states.

According to him, such technological approach, which is far from conventional security method will improve surveillance across the state.

Share