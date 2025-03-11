Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway Ready For Inauguration In June – Umahi

Share

The Minister of Works, Chief David Umahi, yesterday said the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the 56.10-km Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway Section II (Umuahia – Aba) will be completed and ready for inauguration in June.

The minister gave the assurance in Aba, while inspecting the progress of work on the project yesterday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister commenced the inspection of the ongoing road projects in the SouthEast and South-South regions in January.

He said he had directed the contractor handling the project that he had up until the end of April to complete the earth work and every other thing and deliver the section of the carriageway.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done by the company, Arab Contractors (Nig.) Ltd., saying, “they are very available to receiving and obeying instructions.”

According to Umahi, it is only about two kilometres of earth work and about four kilometres of asphalt work that are left and we will be done with this.

He said President Bola Tinubu had made adequate funding provisions for the project in the 2024 and 2025 budgets.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

