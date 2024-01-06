Enugu Police To Screen Applicants On Monday

The Police Command in Enugu State has announced venue, date and requirements for physical and credentials screening of successful applicants for police constables within the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Friday in Enugu.

“The command wishes to inform applicants of Enugu State origin in the ongoing 2022 police constables into the general duty and specialist cadres that the physical and credentials screening exercise of successful applicants will commence on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

“The screening will start by 7 a.m. daily at the Senior Police Officers Mess, Agbani road, Enugu. “Accordingly, the applicants are requested to visit http://apply.policerecruit- ment.gov.ng to print their invitation slips and report to the mentioned venue on the date specified in their invitation slips, appearing in a clean white T-shirt and shorts,” he said.

Ndukwe said that they should come along with the under-listed mandatory screening requirements, arranged in two flat files as follows: “Recent passport photographs; evidence of physical/mental fitness from a government-recognised medical hospital and evidence of good character from the applicant’s traditional ruler or village head.