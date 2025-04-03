Enugu: Police Say Report On Herdsmen Invasion Of Ehaamufu Baseless, Mischievous, Misleading

Share

The Enugu State Police Command has debunked claims from online report alleging that herdsmen have overrun and occupied homes and schools in Eha-Amufu, in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of the state, describing the claim spurious.

The Command said, after a diligent review, it came to the conclusion that the report was baseless, mischievous, and a calculated attempt to mislead the public and instill fear.

The Command in a release by its Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Daniel Ndukwe, said, “To set the record straight, no community in Eha-Amufu or any part of Enugu State has been invaded, placed under siege, or had its residents displaced, as claimed.

Furthermore, the farm settlements allegedly overrun by herdsmen are temporary dwellings used by farmers who periodically return to their permanent residences in their villages.

“While available records indicate that farmers were temporarily displaced from these farm settlements during farmer-herder clashes sometimes in 2021 and 2022, peace and order have since been restored to the Eha-Amufu communities through joint security operations, contrary to the misleading report.

“The Police Command particularly acknowledges the intentional and intensive interventions of the Government of Enugu State to enhance security, especially in EhaAmufu, under the leadership of Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah.

“These efforts include deploying 150 military personnel and wellequipped Special Forces, establishing security agency barracks, and constructing the nearly completed 21.7km Agape-Agu Mgbuji-Ogbete access roads leading to some farm settlements in the community.

“Regrettably, the medium that published the report ignored these facts and timelines, using unrelated pictures to support its sensational claims.

After diligent forensic and digital fact-checking, it was discovered that the images were taken from old reports on incidents in neighboring states and other locations, then mischievously repurposed to mislead the public.

“For instance, pictures of burnt houses posted by Amnesty International in condemnation of the February 4, 2025, attack on the Nkalaeha community in a neighboring state were falsely misrepresented in the report as a recent occurrence in Eha-Amufu farm settlements.”

SP Ndukwe, added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, has urged the public to disregard the unfounded report, while reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the Police and other security agencies to maintaining law, order, and security across the state.

He also called on citizens, particularly those in the allegedly affected communities of Eha-Amufu in IsiUzo Local Government Area, to remain law-abiding, cooperate with security agencies, and report any genuine security concerns through official channels.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

