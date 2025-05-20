Enugu Police Rescue 28 Kidnapped Victims, Arrest 10 Suspects

Share

On Tuesday, the Enugu State Police Command announced the rescue of 28 kidnapped victims and the arrest of 10 suspects in multiple coordinated operations.

Speaking on the development, the Commissioner of Police, Mamman Giwa, through the Command’s spokesman, SP Daniel Ndukwe, said the operations were part of sustained efforts to rid Enugu State of unrepentant violent criminals.

The statement also said in one of the operations, operatives attached to Umumba Police Division rescued four victims kidnapped along Umumba-Ndiuno-Aguoba Road in Ezeagu Local Government Area. Four male suspects linked to the crime were immediately arrested and are currently assisting with ongoing investigations.

Giwa said, “We have successfully rescued 28 kidnapped victims, arrested 10 male suspects, and recovered firearms, ammunition, cash, vehicles, motorcycles, and other exhibits.

“The operations were carried out in collaboration with Neighbourhood Watch, Forest Guards, and community members.

“We promptly rescued two male and two female victims kidnapped along Umumba-Ndiuno-Aguoba Road following a tactical bush-combing operation,” he added.

In another operation, operatives from the 9th Mile Division swiftly responded to a distress call and rescued a yet-to-be-identified male suspect from a violent mob. The suspect and three others had attempted to kidnap a woman, who raised an alarm and was abandoned by the suspects.

The statement noted that the command also recovered a pump-action gun, two live cartridges, and ₦220,000 intended for ransom payments in another operation. “Efforts to track down the fleeing suspects are ongoing,” Giwa said.

