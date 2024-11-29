Enugu Police Nabs Banker, Two Others For Forgery

Share

The operatives of the Enugu State Police Command have said it apprehended three suspects, for allegedly conspiring to defraud a customer through identity theft.

In a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, revealed that the suspects used the identity of an Australia-based Nigerian, Mba Ndukwe, to execute the forgery.

According to the statement, the suspects, identified as Ndulaka Okwudili, Ifeanyi Nnamani, a former bank employee, and Philip Ozogwu, a National Identification Number (NIN) enrolment agents were arrested on October 18, 2024.

Ndukwe noted that Okwudili admitted to finding a bag containing various personal items, including SIM cards, at Nowas Junction, Trans-Ekulu, Enugu, in October 2023.

“In January 2024, Okwudili inserted an Airtel SIM card from the bag into his phone and received a substantial credit alert. This prompted him and others still at large to begin withdrawing funds from the victim’s account using USSD banking codes.

“Using the fraudulent NIN, Nnamani reactivated the account and bypassed verification checks, including the Bank Verification Number (BVN). Okwudili subsequently withdrew N100,000, giving Nnamani N50,000 as a ‘reward’ for his role.

“Further withdrawals totalling N1.5 million triggered an alert at the bank’s Ohafia, Abia State, branch, where the account was originally opened. This led to the discovery of the fraud and a report to the police by the bank’s Enugu branch.” the statement added

The suspects were charged with conspiracy, identity theft, forgery, and fraud before the Enugu North Magistrate Court.

Also, the court ordered the remand of Okwudili and Nnamani at the Enugu Maximum Custodial Centre, while Ozogwu was granted bail pending further investigation.

