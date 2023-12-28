Enugu Police Nab Two Armed Robbery Suspects, Recover Firearms

The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested two armed robbery suspects as two firearms with eight live 9mm calibre ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Thursday and made available to newsmen in Enugu.

According to Ndukwe, the operatives of the command serving in the Unity Police Division and the Crack Squad Tactical Team arrested the two male suspects.

“Acting on credible information, the police operatives serving in Unity Police Division, on Dec. 17 at about 5:45 p.m., arrested one Emeka Fidelis, 28, at Ogbeke Nike and recovered one cut-to-size locally made double-barreled pistol in his unlawful possession.

“In the same vein, the police operatives serving in the Crack Squad, on Dec. 16 at about 3:30 a.m., arrested one Sochima Okpara,37, while on routine patrol duty at Trans-Ekulu, Enugu.

READ ALSO:

“And recovered one Beretta pistol loaded with eight rounds of live ammunition of .9mm calibre from him.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the suspect is a member and kingpin of Apache Tiger (also known as “Two-two”) confraternity, and has been involved in several criminal activities within Enugu metropolis,” he said.

The Police spokesperson noted that discreet investigations into the cases are ongoing. He added that the suspects will be arraigned in court for prosecution once the investigations are concluded.

Meanwhile, Ndukwe further stated that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Kanayo Uzuegbu, had reiterated the Command’s commitment to maintain watertight security during the Yuletide and beyond.

Hence, he enjoined citizens of the state to remain law-abiding, and vigilant and promptly report suspected criminals and their activities to the nearest police station.