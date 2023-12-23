Enugu Police Nab Man With N362,000 Fake Naira Notes

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested and detained a man for allegedly carrying and dealing in fake naira notes inside the Enugu Metropolis.

The command made this known in a statement issued by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Daniel Ndukwe on Friday, December 22.

According to Ndukwe, on December 19 at around 6:00 p.m., police officers working in the Awkunanaw Division received a tip, and they detained a 37-year-old man named Chukwuebuka Igwebuike at the Afor Market in Garki Awkunanaw, Enugu.

READ ALSO:

“Recovered from him is suspected counterfeit N1000 Nigerian Naira notes, totalling N362,000.

“Preliminary investigation proves that the suspect confessed to the crime, stating that he used the fake one thousand Naira notes to buy items of small prices and get change for genuine smaller denominations.

“He shall be arraigned in court and prosecuted accordingly once ongoing investigations are concluded,” he said.

According to a spokesman for the command, Mr Kanayo Uzuegbu, the Commissioner of Police, has advised the public to exercise caution and be cautious about whom they exchange and receive all denominations of mint Nigerian Naira from, particularly during this holiday season.

“Hence, he encourages the citizenry to quickly report anyone in possession of, or transacting in counterfeit Nigerian Naira notes, to the nearest police station for necessary policing actions,” he said.