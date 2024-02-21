Enugu Police Nab 83 Suspects, Rescue 20 Kidnapped Victims

The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 83 crime suspects and rescued 20 kidnapped victims within the state from January 1, 2024, til date.

The suspects were arrested for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery, murder, rapping, and vandalism, among other crimes committed within the state in the period under review.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, disclosed this on Tuesday while speaking to reporters on the successful operations of the command since the beginning of the year.

Uzuegbu explained that 46 firearms of different calibers were recovered as well as 125 ammunition of different calibres were recovered within the period under review.

According to him, 36 motor vehicles were recovered; six tricycles were recovered and 15 motorcycles were also recovered by gallant and eagle-eyed crime-fighting officers and men of the Command.

He further said that; many of the arrested suspects had been charged to court and remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service Custodial Centre, while others would be prosecuted accordingly once investigations are concluded.

The commissioner also that proactive and people’s centred policing approaches of the Command had started yielding the expected results.

“I wish to especially thank the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, for the immense support his administration has continued to extend to the police in the state.

“In the same vein, I profoundly thank and appreciate the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for his visionary and pragmatic leadership style, which has brought about the policing strides recorded in Enugu State and Nigeria as a whole.

“Additionally, I express my immense gratitude to my colleagues in sister security agencies and the entire security stakeholders in Enugu State, for all the collaborative support we enjoyed in 2023, and which has continued into 2024.

“I also want to thank and appreciate my officers and men for their diligence, hard work and dedication to duty, which have resulted in the operational successes recorded.

“I urge them to remain focused and committed to actualizing the mandates of the Nigeria Police Force in Enugu State,” he said.