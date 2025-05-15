Enugu: Police Detain Alleged Firearm Fabricator, Others; Recover Firearms

Share

The Enugu State Police Command has detained four persons in connection with alleged offences, including armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms, cultism, and drug trafficking.

The command’s spokesman, SP Daniel Ndukwe, who disclosed this in a statement in Enugu yesterday, said that the operatives recovered two firearms and some quantities of weeds, suspected to be “Loud”, from the suspects.

He noted that the feat was reflective of the proactive policing strategies of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mamman Giwa.

The statement reads in part, “On May 9, operatives of the Crack Tactical Squad recovered a Beretta pistol from Ikechukwu Ugwele, 35, and weeds, suspected to be a premium variant of marijuana, popularly known as “Loud”.

“He confessed to several criminal activities and led police operatives to the point where the firearm was recovered.

“Similarly, on May 8, operatives of the command’s AntiCultism Tactical Squad arrested Emmanuel Eze, 25, alias ‘Camara’, and recovered a locally-made pistol.

“His arrest followed confessions by Uchenna Nwudi, 29, alias “Asai,” and Chiadikobi Eze, 32. “Nwudi confessed to being a fabricator of firearms, while Chiadikobi is involved in transformer vandalism.”

Ndukwe also stated that the suspects “confessed to being members of the Vikings Confraternity.” He added that all the suspects would be arraigned on the conclusion of investigations.

