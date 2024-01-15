Enugu Police Arrest Two For Damaging Airport Fence

Jonathan Emejulu, 66, has been taken into custody by the Enugu State Police Command on suspicion of intentionally causing damage to a section of the perimeter fence at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday in Enugu by DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the State’s Police Public Relations Officer.

Speaking on the development, Ndukwe said the police officers had also detained a male suspect in addition to Emejulu.

According to him, two pickaxes, five Monday hammers, two shovels, and reinforcement bars were among the items taken from the suspects.

“They shall be arraigned in court and prosecuted once investigations are concluded.

“Further development will be communicated on the matter,” he said.