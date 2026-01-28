Enugu Police Arraign Man Over Alleged Rape Of 13-Year-Old Girl

…as State Gov’t vows more crackdown

The Enugu State Police Command have arraigned a 42-year-old man, Edwin Eze, before a magistrate’s court for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl at Mburubu, Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

This was even as the Enugu State Government vowed more crackdown on child molesters, reiterating Governor Peter Mbah Administration’s zero tolerance for every form of child abuse, molestation and violence against women.

The suspect, Edwin Eze, was arraigned before His Worship, Chijioke Idu, of the Enugu East Magistrate Court, on Monday.

In a charge marked CMG/69c/2026, Commissioner of Police vs. Edwin Eze, the police said the defendant unlawfully had carnal knowledge of one Aniubi Ogechi, thereby committing an offence punishable under the laws of Enugu State.

“That you, Edwin Eze ‘m’, sometimes in the month of November, 2025, at about 1800 hours at Amanato Mburubu Community in Nkanu East L.G.A, Enugu State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court did have unlawful carnal knowledge of Aniubi Ogechi ‘f’ age 13years by inserting your penis into her vagina without her consent and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 3(1)(a) and punishable under Section 4(1)(a) of the Enugu State Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law, No. 2 of 2019,” the charge read.

Idu subsequently adjourned the case to February 12, 2026 and ordered the remand of the accused in the Enugu Correctional Centre.

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Ngozi Enih, has vowed that no child molester or abuser in the state would go unpunished.

“So, this is yet another case that demonstrates our resolve to bring every offender to book in line with Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah Administration’s zero tolerance for acts that violate or abuse our children and women. We shall follow this case to a logical conclusion,” she stated.