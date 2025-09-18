Enugu Pledges To Support Tech-Innovative Youths

The Enugu State Government on Tuesday reiterated its resolve to support tech-innovative youths even as it received the winner of the Best AI Short Film Award, Mr Nzube Ndiokwelu. Ndiokwelu, Founder of Beacon- smith Collective, a technology venture, won the Best AI Short Film Award at the Naija AI Film Festival held in Lagos.

The Enugu State Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr Lawrence Eze, said the win `is a win for Enugu State and the Enugu tech-innovative ecosystem`. Eze said the state was encouraging youths to be focused, urging them to cultivate the right energy and creativity because the sky was their limit.

According to him, the victory indicates that Enugu is in the right place for digital transformation in the 21 Century. “Enugu is leading and topping in every ramifications of innovation and tech ecosystem in West Africa now and not just only in Nigeria.

“And what we are doing is to show the world that we are that sub-nation- al to beat anytime, any day,” he said. Eze said digital transformation did not require somebody relocating from one location but could be achieved anywhere with dedication.

“All you just need is to have connectivity to the internet, have your devices, which can be sourced here in Enugu and with that, the sky becomes your limit,” he said. He commended Ndiokwelu for operating from Enugu and putting the best into the project, adding that the his feat could attract tech-innovators and competitors from neighbouring countries to the state.

Earlier, Ndiokwelu, the Founder of Beaconsmith Collective, commended Gov. Peter Mbah and Eze for their vision in investing and building collaborations to improve the tech-innovative ecosystem in the state. He said the win was a huge testament to the immense creativity in Enugu State.

Ndiokwelu encouraged Nigerians to adopt emerging technologies and digital economy because of the massive potential in them. “We are taking it a step further as leaders to train people in all emerging technologies such as AI, block-chain, bitcoin, bio-tech, robotics and technology enabled,” he said.