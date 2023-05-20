Enugu PDP Kicks, Says NYSC DG Lied Over Mbah’s Discharge Certificate

The Enugu State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the claim by the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed, alleging that the discharge certificate of state’s Governor-elect, Mr. Peter Mbah, was not issued by his (Ahmed’s) office. The party, however, said General Ahmed’s claim was in sync with the agency’s conspiracy, deceit, and wilful misrepresentation of facts, which necessitated Mbah’s N20 Billion lawsuit against it.

PDP also described as ironic, a situation where the DG said he would not want to comment on the matter since it was in court, only to go ahead to not only deny knowledge of the lawsuit and consequent court order, but also to act in clear contempt of the court. The position of the party is contained in a statement issued by the Director of Communications and Spokesperson of the Enugu State PDP Campaign Council, Mr. Nana Ogbodo.

In the statement obtained by Saturday Telegraph on Friday, Ogbodo on behalf of the party stated “We should have viewed with surprise the false claim by the NYSC DG, Brigadier-General Yushau’u Dogara Ahmed, on national television this morning. “But he has not said anything new, as his statements were in sync with the continued conspiracy, deceit, and wilful misrepresentation of facts by the agency and its Director of Corps Certification, Mr. Ibrahim Muhammad, which necessitated Mbah’s N20 Billion lawsuit against the agency and Mr. Muhammad in the first place.”

The party further added that “The DG lied when he claimed that he told Mbah during a meeting in his office that the NYSC did not issue his certificate. The truth is that he told Mbah that the Director in question neither briefed nor cleared with him before issuing the letter dated February 1, 2023 disclaiming Dr. Mbah’s discharge certificate. “He equally expressed surprise when Mbah showed him the letter by the NYSC national headquarters dated 7th May 2003 (reference number NYSC/DHQ/ CM/27/20) to the State Director, Lagos, NYSC, re-mobilising him for the remaining part of his service year after a break, by the express and written permission of the agency, to complete Bar Part II (Bar Final).