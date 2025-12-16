Enugu Okays N30bn For School Feeding In 2026, Targets Zero Child Malnourishment

The Enugu State Government has earmarked the sum of N30 billion in the 2026 budget estimates to feed about 260,000 pupils every school day in the 260 Smart Green Schools built by Governor Peter Mbah’s administration across the 260 electoral wards of the state.

This was made known by the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Barr. Chris-Roberts Ozongwu, while presenting a breakdown of the N1.62 trillion 2026 budget estimates proposed by Governor Ndubuisi Mbah to the Enugu State House of Assembly.

Ozongwu explained that the N30 billion school feeding programme would ensure that every child gets one balanced meal each school day, as part of the administration’s strategy to actualise zero child malnourishment in Enugu State.

“This initiative is designed not only to promote the wellbeing of our children, but also to strengthen their nutritional health, ensuring that every child receives balanced meals that support growth and learning.