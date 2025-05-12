Enugu North Stakeholders Hail Mbah’s Inclusive Leadership

Share

Enugu North (Nsukka Zone) leaders have praised Governor Peter Mbah for inclusive governance and endorsed him for a second term.

Speaking during the maiden Dialogue Series 1 hosted by the Enugu State Coalition for Progress, Enugu North Senatorial Zone Branch, at Adada House, Nsukka, at the weekend, the leaders commended the governor for substituting partisan politics for all-inclusive, peopledriven governance.

Prof. Osita Ogbu said the country was in need of leaders such as Mbah who are committed to the welfare and growth of their people.

Ogbu pointed out the governor’s revitalisation and completion of abandoned projects, funding of quality education, financial independence through fiscal discipline, private sector mentality and efficiency in public governance.

Speaking on the concept of “Tomorrow Is Here,” the renowned economist said the governance philosophy had zero tolerance for lazy and unintelligent acts, zero tolerance for corruption, strive for new opportunities, adherence to strict democratic accountability, clean and green environment, and the pursuit for healthy and happy citizens with rights and responsibilities.

Ogbu said: “We did analyses of the budgets of all the states and we did a comparison. “Enugu State, in absolute terms, in relative terms, spends more on education than even Lagos State.

“It’s the highest spender on education across the federation.” Retired senior security chiefs, including army generals, directors of the Department of State Services (DSS) and commissioners of police, also declared their support for the governor’s security reforms and tech-driven policing system.

Major Gen. Victor Ezeugwu (rtd) said retired veterans from the zone met with the governor on some of the challenges facing the zone with proposals, adding that the governor had already completed almost 60 per cent of them.

The veteran, who called for a joint task force to tackle the menace of killer herders and the ESN, said Mbah had provided welfare and also informed them about the planned increase in the salaries of vigilantes and neighbourhood watch officials. A member of the House Representatives, Dennis Agbo, said Mbah had done well particularly for the people of the zone.

Chinyere Onyeisi hailed the governor for the world-class 260 smart schools in the state. Major Gen. Godwin Ugwuoke (rtd) said security comes first in any clime at all levels, saying the governor had agreed to set in motion all that was required to execute the terms and proposals made by them.

Share