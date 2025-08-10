Enugu: No Automatic Ticket For Defectors To APC –Minister

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, has found two more cabinet members culpable in the case of the bailed Drug Baron, Sulaiman Danwawu.

The governor approved their immediate dismissal.

Abubakar Umar Sharada, Senior Special Assistant on Political Mobilization was indicted by the Special Investigative Committee as the mastermind of the bail of Danwawu.

The committee confirmed Abubakar Sharada’s culpability in the controversial bail process through the personal testimony he deposited before the committee.

According to a letter issued on Friday, August 8, 2025, by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Sharada was directed to hand over all government property in his possession to the Permanent Secretary, Research, Evaluation and Political Affairs (REPA), Office of the SSG, on or before the close of work on Monday, August 11, 2025.

He was also cautioned against parading himself henceforth as a public officer under the present administration.

Similarly, the Governor relieved Tasiu Adamu Al’amin Roba, Senior Special Assistant, Cabinet Office, of his appointment after his arrest for rebagging palliative grains at a warehouse in Sharada in 2024.

Roba has since been arraigned in court and is facing charges of theft and criminal conspiracy for allegedly diverting public assets.

Tasiu Adamu Al’amin Roba was also directed to hand over all government property in his possession, including his ID card, on or before Monday, August 11, 2025. He was also cautioned against parading himself as a public official under the current administration.

In a related development, the state government exonerated Hon. Musa Ado Tsamiya, Special Adviser on Drainages, who was cleared of all allegations by the investigative committee, affirming his innocence.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to discipline, transparency, and zero tolerance for corruption, warning all public officials to uphold the highest standards of integrity both in their official duties and private lives.

The governor asked the general public not to engage the two sacked political appointees on any issue related to Kano State government, adding “whoever does that, he or she does it at his or her own risk.