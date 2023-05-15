Enugu Moves To Save Centenary City

Enugu Lifestyle and Golf City, also known as Centenary City, was envisioned by the Enugu State Government (ENSG) and Private Estates International West Africa Limited (PEIWA) as a response to the severe housing shortage in Enugu State.

It is a model city that would expand Enugu City, projecting it as the city to live in and ultimately boosting the revenue drive and improving the infrastructure of the state.

To bring this dream to fruition, the state government entered into a public-private partnership with PEIWA under the New Township Development Agreement (NTDA). PEIWA was to develop the City on an expanse of land covering approximately 1,097 hectares situated at Obeagu/Amechi Awkunanaw, Enugu Local Government Area, Enugu State

The agreement required PEIWA to provide technical planning and raise the necessary finance for the project, while ENSG was to provide Governor’s Consent and do all things within its powers