Enugu Moves To Actualise 135.4 Rail Project, Earmarks N10bn For Phase 1

The Enugu State Government said it has budgeted N10 billion in the 2026 budget as the state’s equity contribution to the first phase of the 135.5km standard gauge rail it is planning to build.

The Commissioner for Budget and Planning ChrisRoberts Ozongwu said this yesterday during the 2026 budget breakdown at the NUJ Press Centre, Enugu. Governor Peter Mbah on December 2 laid a N1.62 trillion 2026 budget, christened “Budget of Renewed Momentum” before the House of Assembly.

The budget figure with a 66.5 per cent increase over the N971 billion revised 2025 budget comprises N1.3 trillion capital expenditure, representing 80 per cent of the total budget and N321.2 billion recurrent expenditure, representing 20 per cent of the budget.

Ozongwu said the rail project was in line with Mbah’s campaign promise to evolve a multimodal transport system incorporating rail, tram and inland water services to complement existing road transport in the state. The rail project is also designed to terminate at the doorsteps of the neighbouring states for easy continuation to enhance connectivity. The state government also said it is planning to add additional 14 aircraft to increase the fleet of the state-owned Enugu Air to 20 planes by the end of 2025.

Ozongwu explained that Enugu Air, which launched in July 2025 with three aircraft, had been quite lucrative, noting that the government had concluded plans to add three planes to the airline’s current fleet to bring it to six before the end of the year. Other planned key expenditures in transport in the coming year include a N10 billion equity contribution to the Akanu Ibiam International Airport concession in line with Mbah’s vision to make Enugu a West African regional aviation and logistics hub.

Ozongwu said the government had also earmarked another N10 billion for a vehicle manufacturing programme that would see the state procure and have assembled in Enugu a total of 2,100 taxis for the administration’s youth empowerment scheme and the Distress Response Squad (DRS), the state’s special police unit.