Enugu Mourns Demise Of Ex-Catholic Bishop, Francis Okobo

Following the demise of the first Bishop of the Nsukka Catholic Diocese, Bishop Francis Okobo, the residents of Enugu State have been thrown into mourning.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that 89-year-old Bishop passed away on Friday, Aug. 29, at Niger Foundation Hospital, Enugu, with many describing him as a driving force in the diocese’s growth.

Chief William Agbo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Wilson Group of Companies, said the news was shocking but noted that Okobo’s life of service to God and humanity remained a source of comfort.

“My family and I received the news of the bishop’s passing with shock and sadness. Yet, we are consoled by his dedicated life of service. We know that Okobo rests in the bosom of our Lord Jesus Christ. He worked tirelessly to nurture Nsukka Diocese to its present height,” Agbo said.

READ ALSO

Prof. Rose Onah, former Chairperson of the Catholic Women Organisation in Nsukka Diocese, said she felt both grief and gratitude — grief at Bishop Okobo’s passing and gratitude for his impactful life and service.

“Sadness, because we shall no longer see Bishop Okobo, who contributed immensely to the growth of the diocese. Joy, because he devoted his entire life to serving God and humanity. As the first bishop, he worked around the clock for spiritual and physical growth.”

Onah, a former Nsukka Local Government Chairman, recalled that Bishop Okobo began the construction of St. Therese’s Catholic Cathedral, a project later completed by his successor, Bishop Godfrey Onah.

“I know he rests in the bosom of our Lord Jesus Christ, having dedicated his life wholly to God and humanity,” she said

Alpho Nweze, a native of Lejja, the late bishop’s hometown, shared similar views.

She said, “Sadness, because we lost an illustrious son to the cold hands of death. Joy, because Bishop Okobo lived a fulfilled life of selfless service. We pray God grants him eternal rest in paradise.”