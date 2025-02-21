Enugu Monarch Hails Tinubu’s Leadership

Share

The Enugu State Traditional Council of Chiefs Chairman Eze Samuel Ikechukwu has saluted President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to the country’s progress.

Speaking on Wednesday in Sokoto after visiting Governor Ahmed Aliyu, he said the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda is driven by his vision for the country’s economic growth and prosperity.

Ikechukwu praised President Tinubu’s consistency and efforts to shape the country’s future. “Nigeria needs a resilient leader like BAT to drive purposeful policies that will reposition all sectors,” he said.

The monarch emphasized the importance of unity and burying sentiments to work towards a better Nigeria. Ikechukwu commended Tinubu’s responsive leadership approach, which reflects his passion for Nigeria’s development.

