Enugu Megacity Project: A Long Shot to Eldorado

Background

Thursday October 19, 2023, will linger long in the memory of the people of Enugu State because it was an epoch making day. It was the day that the state Governor, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, chose to open the floodgate to series of ambitious projects by his government; construction of 10,000 kilometers road agenda with the flag-off of the construction/reconstruction of 71 roads in the state capital, construction of 40 kilometers Owo-Ubahu- Amankanu-Neke-Ikem road, and the New Enugu City. The State Commissioner for Lands and Housing Develop- ment, Dr Martin Chukwunweike explains the details of turning Enugu into a modern day Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through the Enugu New City project

Creation of New Haven in the 1960s

For many who is old enough to know and recall history, the bold move by Enugu State Governor, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, to create a new Enugu megacity, is akin to the creation of New Haven in the 1960s by the then colonialists. Therefore, it will be a good starting point in examining the details of this new city that is like a doorway to transforming the housing policy of Enugu and turning it to what Dubai in United Arab Emirates (UAE), is today as underscored by the state Commissioner for Lands and Housing Development, Dr Martin Chukwunweike, the man whose ministry is superintending the project, how it all started and what it has become of its today as well as if indeed the state and the governor have all what it takes to truly create a new Dubai from Enugu.

New Haven, was named after the city of New Haven in Connecticut, USA by the British colonialists, who created the city in the early 20th century, as a small reserved and secluded area for highly placed government officials, and the well wheeled because it came with a rich natural ambience befitting the status of the people for which it was created for. But over the years, it has transformed and grown from its original scope of secluded residential enclave that many graved to a major commercial area enclave that has spiraled out of control. The thing to note is that is has really today become a bustling part of Enugu and in fact, it is the heart of Enugu because it is where everything is and the happening part of the ever busy city.

For tourists, it is the most popular part of the city, where the action is and you can catch fun and excitement unhindered all the day and night long because of the new use that the enclave has been put to. Besides attractive residential buildings and government offices that have become its landmark, other landmarks include its series of hotels, restaurants, bars and lounges, shopping malls and such tourist attractions as Michael Okpara Square, Enugu Golf Course and Polo Park Mall. Here you can also explore the rich cultural life and tradition of the people, including fabrics and cuisines as well as rich entertainment. Some of the popular areas or streets in the well paved and structured city include; Chime Avenue, Okpara Avenue, Ogui Road, Zik Avenue, Agbani Road, Emene Road, Presidential Road, Rangers Avenue and Airport Road as the city bears close proximity to Enugu International Airport.

The vision

For the Commissioner For Lands and Housing Development, Dr Martin Chukwunweike, his commitment to executing the new city project and housing policy of the state governor, is not to be compromised, noting that it is a pathway to restoring the lost glory of Enugu city. The new city project sits on more than 300,000 hectares of landscapes, spread across 17 kilometre roads, which is already in progress, along Enugu/Abakaliki. The massive road project spans Enugu South, East, North and Nkanu North.

Features of the new city

To be developed in phases, the new city project or enclave is divided into three distinct segments, which are; Happy Island, Vitality Bay and the Innovation Park. Some of the features of the new city include a central sewage system, dedicated power station and technological driven and high-speed internet based facilities that will perhaps make the city the emerging high- tech space. If you like, the new Silicon Valley akin that of America or Dubai, both of which boast dedicated technology driven and smart enclaves. Mbah’s four strategic projects The Enugu New City is premised on creating a modern and environmentally friendly city with ultra – modern facilities and service outlets of all sorts for the people of the state and visitors. While commending the governor for his vision, the commissioner noted, “we want to mirror the Dubai Mega housing project here in Enugu State.” On Mbah’s four strategic projects, he disclosed that the projects affect not only the new developments but all those started under the previous administrations.

Home for all

The new city project apart, Chukwunweike explained that the new concept is an all-inconclusive that is projected at revolutionsing the housing scheme and policy of the state as it is designed to provide housing for everyone in the state. Hear him, “the government of Peter Mbah has an interest in developing mass housing for civil servants and low-income earners, a situation where people can now be able to live in houses which eventually will be theirs, we call, ‘Home For All’. The government will work out some mortgage facilities so that as one can live there, paying installment on completion of payment it eventually becomes his or her house. ‘‘Slumps will be upgraded in the Enugu State metropolis, so people will have to identify such shanties and slumps to make them habitable within the metropolis, and the governor has plans to upgrade such living conditions so Enugu State can be uniformly upgraded to make sure the face of Enugu is not defaced. ‘‘The government is working to achieve uniformly upgraded housing projects in the state and making sure that uniform development is achievable. The government will help to improve the lifestyle and standard of living of the sets of people known as urban poor.

“They live in Enugu metropolis, but their condition of living is abysmally low, and such breed diseases, criminality, and other vices. The other one is that when we came on board, the present administration didn’t meet anything that could call a housing policy for Enugu State. “There is no way the present government of Enugu State, which is investment friendly and people friendly, will go out to demolish people’s houses, and it is entirely out of place. ‘‘We want to literally flood Enugu State with houses and so the rent will drop drastically.”

Creating a housing policy

Following what he said was the non-existence of Enugu Housing Policy, this government, he said has commenced the process of developing a housing policy for the state, noting that the new policy, ‘‘would guide all the activities as regards housing, both by public and private operators, so that everything would be in order and so people will not do things hazardly.” “When we do that it will affect all facets of life, no cases of building collapse or illegal building, and substandard housing. And you find out that when we don’t streamline, they tend to behave irrationally, there would be no guiding laws against those who build on waterways and erect illegal structures.”

Funding

Funding for the Enugu New City project and the entire housing scheme of the state is key to achieving the dream of the governor. To this end, the commissioner disclosed the new and innovative fund raising drive of Mbah to raise the bar of the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state beyond what it is presently. According to him, “we have to maximise the state internal revenue generation through adopting electronic ticketing and payments to sponsor the state megaprojects. We have been seeing the effect of e-ticketing within this short period, and it has shown that the newly adopted payment policy is working. ‘‘For example, this present payment policy enables people to start accessing running water, and the funds were derived or generated from the same e-tickets and payment sources.’’ He further disclosed that, ‘‘the government intends to raise the state gross domestic product from N4.4 billion to N30 billion before he leaves office. However, this can be possible only through production. ‘‘We are attracting investors and the only way forward to increase the state GDP is to attract investors that would get involved in production and the production would increase the state’s GDP and the revenue will be worth much more than what we have right now.”

Advice

To achieve the gigantic projects of Governor Mbah, the commissioner appealed to the people and institutions in the state to appreciate the new vision and support the governor in its implementation to a logical conclusion. This is as ne noting that, ‘‘the governor means well for the people and he is concerned about the challenges and welfare, communication gap and staff cooperation, ready to work together for the good of the people and they must learn to give their support to grow the state.’’

Endnote

Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, who many like to refer to as the protégé of the former and immediate Governor of the State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, no doubt is at the cusp of history given the path he is treading and the vision that he has set for himself. Lofty vision no doubt, but the question remains if he has the capacity, personnel and wherewithal to drive home this bold vision. Time, people say will either prove him right or wrong. But one fact that people are pleased with and perhaps, a refreshing and welcomed development, is the fact that the governor like his predecessor, is not a man of many words and doesn’t appear to grave the podium but rather on the quiet side and temperate. A silent achiever of some sorts who does things in a measured manner. One can only wish him and his team well as they walk through this challenging self-imposed path to glory.