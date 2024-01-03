Enugu: Mbah consolidates after Supreme Court victory

With the Supreme Court affirming the election of Mr. Peter Mbah, the Enugu State governor has expressed his determination to consolidate the achievements recorded so far and ensure the implementation of all his campaign promises. The Supreme Court in a unanimous decision delivered by a five-member panel of justices on December 22, 2023, dismissed an appeal filed by the Labour Party and its candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, challenging the outcome of the governorship election held on March 18, 2023. The apex court resolved all the issues in favour of the first respondent (Governor Mbah). The five-member panel led by Justice Mohammed Garba held that the Labour Party and its candidate, Edeoga, failed to prove the allegations of substantial noncompliance with the electoral law. The court also dismissed the allegation of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate forgery, one of the basis for which the Labour Party governorship candidate wanted the court to disqualify Governor Mbah. On November 10, the Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos upheld the judgement of the Enugu State Election Petitions Tribunal, which affirmed the Independent National Electoral Commission’s declaration that Mbah won the election. The three-member panel, headed by Justice Tani YusufHassan, dismissed the three grounds of the appeal filed by the Labour Party and its candidate for failing to provide sufficient evidence to support their claims that the governor was not qualified to contest the election. The tribunal had upheld the declaration of Mbah as the winner of the March 18 governorship poll conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). But not satisfied, Edeoga and LP challenged the victory at the apex court. The tribunal had on the first ground of the petitioner’s petition which bothered on the non-qualification of Mbah for allegedly forging his NYSC discharge certificate, held that “NYSC certificate is not a qualification for anyone who wants to run for the office of the governor of the state as enshrined under section 177 of the 1999 constitution.” It added that: “the academic qualifications required of any governorship candidate as captured under section 177 (d) is a school certificate which has been interpreted under section 318 of the 1999 constitutions of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2011 as amended. NYSC discharged certificate is not a qualification as captured under the aforementioned section of the constitution and therefore, cannot disqualify any person who has met the constitutional requirements and has been duly elected into the office of the governor of a state.” On the preliminary objections raised by the respondents through their counsel on the ground that the Labour Party governorship candidate, Edoga lacked the locus standi to challenge the election of Governor Mbah not being a member of PDP, the tribunal held that Edoga has the locus standi having participated in the primary election conducted by the 3rd Respondent (PDP) and was aggrieved by the outcome. The tribunal also held that a lawsuit on the non-qualification of a candidate in an election can’t be instituted as both a preelection matter as well as at the tribunal. It consequently dismissed the objection raised by the respondents. The tribunal had earlier, stuck out the testimonies of the petitioner’s witness who was the NYSC’s director of certification, Abdullah Mohammed who testified against the 2nd respondent (Mbah).

The testimonies of PW 2, 3, 4, and 26 who were star witnesses of the petitioners on the ground that their respective witnesses’ deposition on oath were not filed within 21 days as provided for under the constitution as well as the Electoral Act. The Tribunal relied on the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Court decision which was recently decided in the case of Peter Obi V INEC and Anor and held that their testimonies held no water as they were not competent to testify in the tribunal having not complied with the provisions of the relevant laws. Dismissing the first ground of the petition, the tribunal held that section 182 (1) (j) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which provides for the disqualification of a governorship candidate who has submitted a forged certificate to INEC should not be read in isolation but should be read in conjunction with section 177 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which provides for the qualifications. On ground two of the petition which deals with whether or not Peter Mbah was validly elected having not scored the highest number of votes, the court held that the petitioners’ witnesses were not competent before the tribunal having not complied with the provisions of the Electoral Act which mandated that political parties should submit the names, addresses and two passport photographs of the party agents to INEC. According to the tribunal, none of the witnesses complied with this provision of the law and therefore are incompetent to testify. Their witness’s deposition on oath as well as their oral evidence was expunged from the record of the tribunal. Consequently, the tribunal resolved the second ground in favour of the respondents. Some of the witnesses’ testimonies like that of Casimir Agbo who is the Labour Party state chairman were held as hearsay evidence and were discountenanced by the tribunal for lacking in merit. On the third ground of the petition which bothered non-compliance with the electoral act provisions, manifest corruption, overvoting, and incorrect computation of the results of the candidates in some polling units in Igbo Eze North, Udenu, Enugu East, and Nkanu East Local Government areas, the tribunal held that some petitioners’ witnesses did not sign the result sheets emanating from these polling units and therefore, incompetent to testify before the tribunal. Subsequently, their testimonies were discountenanced and marked rejected. However, on a polling unit in Amagu Ugbawka Nkanu East local government area, the court held that the petitioners’ witness proved over-voting and therefore, the result obtained from those polling units were cancelled and deducted from the total number of votes garnered by the two contending candidates, Edeoga and Mbah. This deduction reduced the votes of Mbah to 160,567 from 160,844 and that of Edeoga was reduced to 157,555.

Mbah speaks on legal victory

The governor, in his reaction to the Supreme Court ruling, said he will now redouble his efforts to work for the people of the state given that the distractions are over. His words: “Now that these distractions are over, it is time to redouble our efforts to serve you. We will double down on our earlier resolve to serve you with every fibre of our being. We will give more attention to your welfare, development and good living. “Let me reaffirm that you haven’t seen anything yet. We are by this judgement recommitting ourselves to the sacred pact between us: The social contract, which we both signed on May 29, 2023.” Mbah said his victory at the apex court will serve as a nudge for his administration to continue to provide water to all parts of the state as well as carry out other development projects. He promised to build a new set of leaders of tomorrow who will face the global challenges headlong. “Let me use this opportunity to reassure you that all our campaign promises will be fulfilled to the letter. Hold us to account. Hold your pens firmly and stick with us as we drill down into all those electoral promises,” he said. The governor, who dedicated his victory at the Supreme Court to residents of the state, said they are the victors of the judicial challenges he endured. “We thank God that the learned justices affirmed the sacred will of the people of Enugu State. We wish to express our profound gratitude to the learned justices for affirming the wheel of justice and for also keeping that wheel of justice rolling. “We specifically thank them for upholding your mandate. This judicial journey has been a huge emotional, physical, and spiritual investment to the people of Enugu State. First, our case was held and examined during an exhaustive process at the Enugu State Election Petition Tribunal. And in the end, your mandate was upheld. “The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos again upheld the earlier decision via a unanimous decision. The Supreme Court has again upheld this victory for the people of Enugu State. Ndi Enugu, you are the victors of this judicial journey. I salute your dogged belief in us. Your unalloyed support and prayers in every attempt to subvert your mandate can never be lost on us. We do not take them for granted.”

Feats so far

Governor Mbah has made landmark achievements towards transforming the state in the past seven months of his administration. The governor had during the celebration of his 100 days in office, enumerated the achievements and said that the issue of insecurity has been dealt with, while the unlawful Monday sit-at-home order has also been addressed. He said no economic development of any sort is possible in an environment of insecurity “We have launched and procured several vehicles to enhance the effectiveness and mobility of the Distress Response Squad in the state and have commenced the rollout of a statewide CCTV camera network which will provide 247 surveillance across the State. In the same vein, we are in the advanced stages of establishing a Security Trust Fund to make our heightened security posture more sustainable in the long term,” he said. On the energy supply and management, the governor said his administration had signed the State Power Act into law, which domesticates the Electricity Act 2023 and now gives the state regulatory power to establish an Enugu State Electricity Market. This, he said, will attract investors to expand power generation and distribution across the state. “Within 100 days in office, investors have been attracted from all over the world. Also, we are having the best from the private sector and development partners with the likes of African Development Bank (AfDB), AFREXIM Bank, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the World Bank, amongst others. “It also marks the beginning of the process of working with the investment world to curate our project pipeline to prepare them for investment in the not-distant future. On attracting external capital, we have repositioned the state in its relationship with key development partners like the World Bank, and AFDB (the French Development Agency) and opened the door to new funding for the state’s projects. “We have also met all our obligations regarding joining the World Bank Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support project (L-PRES), a six-year project aimed at improving livestock productivity, resilience and commercialization of selected value chains. We have met all the obligations for joining the Nigeria for Women project, including committing over N400 million as our counterpart funding for the project, which is a strategic long-term partnership between the Federal Government and World Bank to support the government’s goal of ensuring gender equality “This arrangement will result in the inflow of up to US$ 10 million to Enugu State over the planned period for the execution of projects to boost the economic capacity of our women in Enugu State and consequently our households. In line with these initial steps, we plan to continue to leverage the support of these and other development partners and multilateral agencies to bring development to Ndi Enugu,” Mbah said. In the area of pension and gratuity payments, the governor said his administration was able to reconfirm payment of all outstanding arrears. “Further to our commitment to increasing revenue generation and blocking all income leakages to make government more efficient, we have undertaken a detailed review of operational processes in key MDAs. We have commenced full automation of all the key functions of the State government and have addressed the issue of fiscal energy and environmental cleanliness as well as water supply in the entire household in the state,” he said.