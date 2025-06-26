Enugu: Matching Remi Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiative With Project Execution

…Ugosimba chieftaincy title excites First Lady

The recent official twoday visit to Enugu State by Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has added yet another momentous event in the state’s calendar in 2025, coming after the visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in January.

The visit marks Governor Peter Mbah as a lucky governor going by the messages of goodwill and support by the President and his wife. Enugu appears to have been the only state in recent time that has played host to the President Tinubu and his wife in separate visits with- in just six months of each other.

Outside the First Lady undertaking many different activities including distribution of 10,000 professional kits to nurses and midwives in the South east and inauguration of projects and distribution of food items, a major feature of her visit was her conferment with a chieftaincy title. The beneficiary states of the professional kits include Abia, Anam- bra, Ebonyi, and Imo, with Enugu State hosting the distribution event.

Making impact

Speaking during the distribution of professional kits, Senator Tinubu stated that the initiative was designed to complement the Federal Government’s ongoing retraining programme for 120,000 frontline health workers nationwide. According to her, “Over 60,000 health workers have already completed their training.

In view of this, the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) is distributing 60,000 kits— comprising scrubs and Crocs—to our midwives, nurses, and other health workers as an incentive to support their efforts and improve healthcare delivery.”

She added that since January 2025, 50,000 kits had already been distributed across five geo-political zones – South west, South-South, North east, North West, and NorthCentral. The South east distribution marks the final phase. “I thank God that today we are concluding the distribution of these kits to every part of Nigeria. I’m very excited about that,” she added.

The First Lady further disclosed that the donation was made possible through the generous support of an anonymous global partner committed to improving health outcomes in Nigeria. Stating, “My first interaction with this partner was at the United Nations General Assembly in 2023, followed by a meeting at the African Union Summit in 2024.

The donor is supporting the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development and the healthcare sector in Nigeria, with a specific focus on reducing infant and maternal morbidity and mortality,” she said.

She also announced that she would launch the “Free to Shine” Triple Elimination Campaign for HIV/AIDS, syphilis, and hepatitis in Enugu State.

“This initiative aims to promote healthier mothers, reduce new HIV infections among women of reproductive age, eliminate motherto-child transmission of HIV, and provide treatment for children born with HIV,’’ she state. In addition, Mrs Tinubu announced a grant to support female petty traders in the state.

“In the spirit of today’s event, the Renewed Hope Initiative will be presenting an additional grant of N50 million to the First Lady of Enugu State, with the sum of N50,000 each to support 1,000 women petty traders in Enugu State to recapitalise their existing businesses,” she stated.

She also used the occasion to expressed appreciation to Enugu State governor and others, saying, “I would like to express my appreci- ation to Governor Peter Mbah and his wife, Mrs Nkechinyere Mbah.

I also commend the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, and Dr Salako for their partnership and efforts. “My thanks also go to Dr. Muyi Aina, Executive Director and CEO of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, and the entire workforce for their dedication to improving healthcare delivery in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” she concluded.

Enugu State’s future

In her remarks, the wife of the Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Nkechinyere Mbah, commended Tinubu for her selfless commitment to building an inclusive society, especially in the healthcare sector. “This initiative is not just an investment in human capital but also in the future of Enugu State and Nigeria as a whole,” she said. “Your noble efforts have brought hope and support to communities across the nation. We are deeply grateful for the transformative impact of the Renewed Hope Initiative,” noted Mrs Mbah.

She highlighted that the distribution of 10,000 professional kits— comprising scrubs and Crocs—for midwives would significantly strengthen the region’s healthcare system. “Research shows that a robust midwife workforce can prevent up to 41% of maternal deaths, 39% of neonatal deaths, and 26% of stillbirths globally. The impact of this initiative is indeed profound,” she said.

Healthcare sector

Speaking, the Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, commended Mrs Tinubu’s efforts, stressing that the empowerment of midwives represented sanitation, professionalism, respect, and renewed public trust in the nation’s healthcare institutions. He said the state was ramping up health worker training to address the sector’s brain drain.

According to him, “We have taken decisive steps in response to the brain drain that has strained our healthcare workforce. Key among these is the successful elevation of our School of Nursing to collegiate status. “This means the Enugu State College of Nursing Sciences, with four campuses, can graduate 3,000 nurses annually.

This is not just a statistic. It is a strategy — a bold stride towards rebuilding the back- bone of our healthcare system.” No less than eight First Ladies and wives of ministers and heads of federal security agencies were on the roll call during the visit.

The event, which was held at the International Conference Centre, ICC, Enugu, was attended by the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima; wife of the Deputy President of the Senate, Hajiya Laila Barau; First Lady of Imo State, Barrister Chioma Uzodinma; Hajiya Hadiza Umar Namadi of Jigawa State; Dr Falmata Zulum of Borno State; Priscilla Otti of Abia State; Dr Claudia Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; and Mrs Bamidele Abiodun of Ogun State.

Others were the wives of the governors of Osun State, Mrs Titi- layo Adeleke; and Dr Gloria Diri of Bayelsa State while Benue State was represented by the Special Advisor to the Governor on Women Affairs, Scholastica Ben-sor.

On the same day, at another event held at the popular Michael Okpara Square, the President’s wife, represented by the Vice President’s wife, Hajiya Nana Shettima, distributed food items to 250 vulnerable persons in Enugu through her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

The programme, titled; Food outreach scheme and donation of food items to vulnerable groups in Enugu State, was aimed at supporting the poor and the vulnerable. Some of the food items distributed included noodles, spaghetti, semovita, baby food and others, while the beneficiaries were mainly persons with disabilities (PWDs), widows and other vulnerable people in the state.

Vocational Education

Similarly, the First Lady inaugurated the Technical, Vocational Education and Training College, GTC, Enugu, on the sidelines of her two-day working visit. Inaugurating the project, Mrs Tinubu explained President Bola Tinubu’s support for Mbah’s ad- ministration, saying her husband would always support leaders, who judiciously deploy public funds for the common good of the people.

It is recalled that Mbah inherited a highly dilapidated Government Technical College, GTC, Enugu, which it demolished about 11 months ago to erect the new Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College, comprising 24 ultra-modern skill training centres and massive hostels for 1,000 resident students. Speaking during the commissioning, Senator Tinubu said, “I am really excited. Some critics will say that Mr President is really in support of the governor here.

Now your allocation has tripled. The President will be happy to associate with the people who are using the resources of this nation judiciously. And this is part of it. And we are excited. “The slogan for Enugu State is ‘Tomorrow is Here’ and tomorrow is indeed here.

This is just a glimpse of a better tomorrow that our children and even generations yet unborn will enjoy,” she stated. In his remark, Mbah said the project was the first of the eight Techni- cal, Vocational Education and Training Colleges meant for each of the eight Federal Constituencies of the state to equip the youth with skills to shape the future.

He explained that his government decided to break away from the outdated system of memorisation to experiential learning, stressing that no nation could be greater than its human capital. Mbah said that with the TVETs and other modern post-basic education schools being built, graduates of Green Smart Schools would sustain their upward trajectory in experiential and smart learning.

Royal title

The First Lady’s visit was also symbolic, in that traditional rulers in the state rallied round to also bestow royal title on the First Lady. Under the aegis of Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, the royal fathers bestowed the title of; Ugosimba 1 of Enugu, on the First Lady.

The title, which means jewel eagle from another kingdom, according to the Chairman of the Council, Igwe Ikechukwu Asadu, was in recognition of her love for Enugu, humanitarian service, and commitment to national development.

“You served three terms in the Senate and was honoured with the Commander of the Order of Niger (CON). But beyond politics, we admire your compassion for the less privileged, your support for nurses and midwives, and your work in uplifting humanity,” Asadu said.