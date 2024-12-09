Enugu Luckiest For Having Mbah For Feasible Projects –Minister

Share

The Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has described the governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, as a rare gift to the nation, saying Enugu is the luckiest state to have him.

Musawa, who was on a one-day visit to the state at the weekend, during which she toured the International Conference Centre, Enugu Digital Museum, and equally lit up the Christmas Village, a state-private sector initiative at the Naira Triangle, and the Unity Park, commended Mbah’s development strides and innovation in the past 18 months.

She expressed the Ministry’s continued support and partnership to further develop the arts, culture, tourism, and creative potentials of the state and initiatives of the governor.

The minister said: “I can tell you unequivocally that Enugu is one of the luckiest states in Nigeria and I don’t say this lightly. “You have been governor for a year and a bit now, but you have completely distinguished yourself. “In every single corner of Nigeria, people have heard about the governor of Enugu State.

“What you have done with the smart schools, the innovation here will be remembered in the trajectory of Nigeria, when the history of Nigeria is written. “It is something that is really good. You have charted a path for other governors to follow.”

Speaking to journalists after her tour and the official lighting up of some recreational facilities, Musawa also said: “I am very honoured to light the Christmas Village and Unity Park. I feel like a daughter of the soil who has come home.

“I look forward to coming back in the new year to see how my Ministry can collaborate and partner with the tourism, culture and creative industry to see what we can do to open up the potential and work with the governor to really bring value to the people of Enugu State.”

“Again, I just want to say this, I think Enugu is a very blessed state. I think with a governor like Peter Mbah that has proved and distinguished himself as a visionary and innovative leader, given that what he has done in one and a bit year has been absolutely exemplary.”

