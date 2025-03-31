Enugu LP Guber Candidate, Edeoga Returns To PDP

Share

The Enugu State 2023 Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, on Monday announced his plans to return back to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 elections.

Edeoga, who previously served on the platform of the PDP as a federal lawmaker and commissioner in various capacities, cited the state Governor, Peter Mbah’s leadership as a key factor in his decision.

Edeoga acknowledged that his decision might not be well-received by some but emphasized the need for unity and a strong front ahead of the 2027 elections.

“I am impressed by Governor Mbah’s visionary, disruptive, and transformative leadership, which has inspired me to return to the PDP.

“I know that my decision to return to the PDP may not be appreciated by some, but I believe it is time for us to unite as a family and form a formidable front,” he said

Reacting to the development, the Enugu State PDP Chairman, Dr. Martin Chukwunwike, welcomed Edeoga back to the party, saying his return was a testament to Governor Mbah’s audacious leadership.

“We are excited to have Edeoga back in the PDP fold, and we are confident that more former members who had left the party would soon return,” he said.

Also, the Chairman of Isi-uzo Local Government Area, Mr Obiora Obegu, described Edeoga’s return as a step in the right direction.

“With Edeoga’s return, the PDP will now become stronger and more united, free from distractions and rancour,” he added.

