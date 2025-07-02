Enugu LP, APGA, PDP Members Join APC

About 5,000 Labour Party (LP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) during a rally in Aku in the Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Only recently, three LP members of the House of Representatives from the state defected to the APC.

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Uche Nnaji said the massive defection to the APC in the state shows that the people are beginning to acknowledge the projects being executed by President Bola Tinubu in the state.

He said: “Today in Enugu we are facing a major economic quagmire; today we are number two from bottom as the most expensive city in Nigeria. “Enugu is a civil service town but still we are the second most expensive city in Nigeria.”