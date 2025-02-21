Enugu LGs Hold Performance Reviews, Align With Devt Plans

Share

In a bid to enhance governance transparency and accountability, local governments in Enugu State have held a one-day performance appraisal of their administrations where they presented their scorecards before members of the public.

This was even as the council leaderships stressed that they were able to perform beyond expectations because their development plans were aligned with the overall spectrums of the state government’s development template.

The review meeting which attracted resource personnel in leadership and development took place on Thursday in Enugu where local government chairmen, their deputies and other officials conducted peerreview and evaluation of their performance in the 4th quarter of 2024.

The theme of the reviews tagged, “Enugu State Local Government Performance Appraisal and Strategic Planning Meeting” covered key areas such as infrastructure development, education, healthcare, human capital empowerment, sanitation, and other Sustainable Development Goals.

Calling on the council chairmen to be creative and selfless in their service delivery, a professor of Ethics and Intercultural Studies who is also the Founding Director of the Catholic Institute of Development , Justice and Peace (CIDJAP), Monsignor Prof Obiora Ike, enjoined them not to be overwhelmed by the challenges ahead of them but to plan with clarity of purpose.

According to him, integrity, moral character, internal energy and spiritual strength would help them to confront the challenges of leadership, adding that they must collaborate with the state government and key community stakeholders to be able to achieve their development plans.

“If you are discordant with the people you’re meant to serve, you cannot achieve anything. And if I take it to another level, it is about being in sync with the Enugu State Government.

We love Governor Peter Mbah because he has shown us that he is there for the people. Everybody is talking about the good works that the governor is doing, all over the country and abroad because he has brought leadership home.

So, if Mbah is doing a lot from the top, you must complement what he is doing from your own side to align with the state’s vision for a prosperous Enugu.

“Aligning with the state is necessary to move the state forward in agriculture, health, education, ICT, industry, and wealth creation which will create jobs,” he further maintained.

On his part, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barr Victor Udeh, charged the chairmen to prioritize the welfare of the people they were elected to serve, saying being dedicated and committed to their duties would change the narrative in their respective council areas.

