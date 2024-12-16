Enugu Lg Chair To Leaders: Emulate Mbah’s Inclusive Governance Style

Share

The Chairman of Oji River Local Government Area, Mr Greg Anyaegbu – dike, has called on leaders to emulate Governor Peter Mbah’s participatory and inclusive governance style to engender good governance.

Anyaegbudike made the call on Sunday in Enugu while reacting to the successful Town Hall Meeting held by Mbah and residents of Enugu State with the theme: “Governance Issues: The Journey So Far” on Saturday.

He said Mbah had demonstrated that “governance is about inclusion and partnership of the people and getting the feeling and buy-in of the governed.”

According to him, Mbah has set world best practice of a people-driven governance system meant to prioritise the welfare and need of the people.

“The Town Hall meeting shows that governance is for the people; the people drive governance and leaders must abide by the electoral charter with the people.”

