Enugu Judge Faces NJC Probe Over Alleged Misconduct

Share

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has commenced action on a petition against Justice E.N. Oluedo of the Enugu State High Court over alleged judicial misconduct.

This followed a petition against him by Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Okonkwo. Okonkwo, who claimed to be validly appointed Liquidator of Ifemelunma and Company Nigeria Enterprises Limited, complained that Justice Oluedo assumed jurisdiction in a charge against him despite becoming aware of his appeal at the Court of Appeal in a case between him and the Federal Government.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on February 26 arraigned Okonkwo before Justice Oluedo on a one charge bordering on alleged fraud. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was allowed to enjoy the bail conditions earlier granted to him by another judge.

He, however, later issued a statement criticising the EFCC and challenging the competence of the charge against him, especially the connection between Section 6(b) of the EFCC Act 2004 and the charge filed against him.

In his petition to the NJC, Okonkwo requested that the said judicial officer be investigated on the ground of misconduct for her calculated effort, without any iota of competence or jurisdiction, to foist a fait accompli on the Court of Appeal, by the entire proceedings and order of the trial court on February 26in the case instituted against him by the EFCC.

Share