Enugu: Isi-Uzo LG Chair Presents N5.5bn 2025 Budget Proposal To Legislative Council

Share

The Local Government Chairman of Isi-Uzo, Enugu State, Obiora Obeagu, has proposed a budget of N5.5billion for the 2025 fiscal year to the Legislative Council of the Local Government Area (LGA).

Obeagu noted that the estimates tagged ‘Budget of Economic Growth and Transformation’ was an increase from the N4.153 billion 2024 budget and consistent with Governor Peter Mbah’s effort to ramp up the state’s economy exponentially from $4.4 billion to $30 billion through private sector investment and catalysation of productivity in rural areas.

He said the 2025 budget would give effect to the Council’s 2025-2026 Rolling Plan that aims to produce more food to ensure food security; enhance employment opportunities; rehabilitate, equip, and intensify primary healthcare delivery facilities and system; develop and invest in tourism and market projects; improve in transportation system through rehabilitation of existing rural roads and the construction of new ones and enforce quality education and academic grants.

He stressed that the budget funding would benefit from a significant improvement in the Council’s IGR predicated on ventures like the development of several markets, real estates, and plugging of loopholes in revenue collection, among others.

Presenting the budget at the Council headquarters, Ikem, Obeagu said: “We have named it the Budget of Economic Growth and Transformation.

It is a budget anchored on our firm resolve to open up the economic corridors and potentials of our landlocked local government in our determined efforts to move Isi-Uzo from a rural to a semi-urban LGA.

“We have proposed N2,498,390,040 for recurrent expenditure. This is further divided into Personnel Costs/ Emoluments and Overhead Costs.

Personnel Cost/Emoluments amounts to N2,248,390,040.00, while, Overhead Cost is summed to N250,000,000.00. Capital Expenditure takes N3,059,800,000.”

He expressed confidence in the ability of the budget to improve the fortunes of the LGA, promising to courageously push forward despite the vagaries of inflation and other economic headwinds across the nation.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Isi-Uzo Legislative Council, Hon. Irenus Nnaji, representing Mbu Ward II, commended the Council Chairman for his robust, accountable, and creative leadership of the Council, promising expedited consideration and passage of the budget.

Speaking to newsmen after the budget presentation session witnessed by leaders and key stakeholders of the LGA, the Chairman of Isi-Uzo Traditional Rulers Council, HRH Igwe Okey Ogbodo, an engineer by profession, expressed satisfaction with the road, infrastructural, and agricultural development thrust of the Council.

He commended local government autonomy under Mbah, noting that the governor had been injecting huge funds to implement projects to cover areas that are ordinarily the constitutional responsibilities of LG Councils.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"