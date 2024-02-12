Enugu: IPOB Urges Mbah To Shelve Proposed Plan To Establish Cattle Ranch

The members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have called on Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State to shelve his plans of establishing a cattle ranch in Nimbo, Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of the state.

The pro-Biafra group made the call on Monday in a statement issued by his Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful in response to the protest by Nimbo residents against the governor’s initiative.

New Telegraph reports that widows of 2016 herdsmen attack victims took to the streets on Friday to express their dissatisfaction with the governor’s proposed plan.

Reacting to he development, the outlawed group warned against allowing jihadist Fulanis to establish murderous camps, insisting that any cattle ranch in Enugu State should be privately managed by an Igbo businessman.

The statement read, “Subsequent to the plans by the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, to establish cattle ranch at Nimbo in Uzowani community of Enugu State, we, the global family IPOB, hereby advise Mbah to stop his sellout plans to bring the cattle ranch to Nimbo Community.

“Our people should recall that IPOB released a press statement last November 2023, raising an alarm over plans by Mbah to sell some community’s land to Fulani herdsmen to establish RUGA in return for political favours.

“The Enugu State government, in connivance with some community leaders, have mapped out some community’s land to be sold to Fulanis. The names of the community leaders in such connivance will be made public soon.

“Enugu State citizens must know about the arrangements of Mbah in giving away their ancestral lands to him for his political interests and compensation.”

“Only Ndigbo are allowed to own cattle ranches anywhere in Igbo land. We don’t want to have non-indigenes operating any cattle ranch in Igbo land.

“Mbah should not allow what happened at Eha Mufu two years ago to repeat itself because of his need to chase political clout. The governor should understand that IPOB is not joking.

“Mbah, if you want to have a smooth and peaceful regime in Enugu State, you must jettison the idea of establishing a Fulani cattle ranch in the state.”

The group said that based on the plans by the governor, ESN must be on alert and wait for an order from the IPOB leadership to move into Nimbo Community in Uzowani.

“We call on the community youths, community groups, and Enugu citizens to provide IPOB/ESN with any information of any proposed site for camp or ranch anywhere around Uzowani. ESN will stop at nothing to ensure that Peter Mbah and his government don’t establish RUGA in any part of Enugu State.

“We are also informing South-East governors to shun any idea of establishing cattle ranches in any state in the South-East Region. IPOB and ESN operatives won’t allow any establishment of any camp in the name of cattle ranch in any state in the Biafra territory,” the group added.

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Government has debunked claims that it plans to establish the cattle settlement.