Enugu Introduces Digital Survey System To End Land Fraud

The Enugu State Surveyor General, Surv. Chime Justus, and the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS) have announced that the new Digital Survey Management System ends land grabbing, fraudulent transactions, and illegal allocations in the state.

The system, part of Governor Peter Mbah’s land reforms, allows all survey data, coordinates, and professional signatures to be stored in a tamper-proof digital database, ensuring transparency, traceability, and protection of landowners’ rights.

Speaking at a workshop to sensitise surveyors, developers, and landowners, Surv. Chime described the system as a historic reform that safeguards professional integrity, speeds up approvals, and prevents duplication of surveys. NIS Chairman Surv. Emmanuel Nnamani said the initiative eliminates fake cadastral plans and multiple claims on a single plot, enhancing survey accuracy.

Enugu Commissioner for Lands, Barr. Chimaobi Okorie, explained that the platform allows investors and landowners to view land coordinates directly on devices, ensuring certainty in transactions and reducing boundary disputes.

The digital system, complemented by modern survey equipment and CORS stations, is designed to boost investor confidence, secure property ownership, and strengthen land governance in Enugu State.