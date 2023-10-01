Enugu: Interswitch Partners Microfinance Banks Over Tech Challenges

nterswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, at the weekend reaffirmed its dedication to promoting financial inclusion in Nigeria. It also emphasised the pivotal role that microfinance banks play in driving economic growth in the country.

This was the focus of discourse at the third edition of the TechConnect 3.0 series, an exposition program hosted at Bridgewaters Hotel, Enugu, in southeastern Nigeria.

The event which has held in selected cities such as Ibadan, Abuja, and most recently Enugu State, continues to advance the message of the importance of a digitally inclusive economy, especially for an economy like the Nigerian economy.

Speaking on the importance of microfinance banks, Innocent Itobore, Group Head, Data and Lending Services, Interswitch noted that microfinance institutions, despite prevailing challenges, play a critical role in mitigating poverty levels in the country, providing individuals and small businesses with access to financial products and services and democratising financial services.

He said, “Over the years, we have witnessed a remarkable shift in the way microfinance banks operate, engage with clients, and make a meaningful impact in underserved communities. Microfinance banks, as many of you know, play a pivotal role in alleviating poverty, providing credit facilities and promoting financial inclusion around the world.”