Enugu: Interswitch Launches eClinic EMR Platform

In a major push to digitalise Nigeria’s healthcare system, Interswitch, through its health-tech subsidiary eClat, has launched its Electronic Medical Records (EMR) solution, eClinic, at the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu (NOHE).

The platform was commissioned by the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, marking the fourth deployment of eClinic in federal health institutions after successful rollouts in Osun, Ogun, and Edo States.

The launch aligns with the Federal Ministry of Health’s agenda to modernise healthcare delivery using digital innovation.

eClinic is designed to improve care coordination, streamline clinical workflows, and enhance patient outcomes.

It supports patient registration, diagnostics tracking, pharmacy management, and administrative reporting—operating in both online and offline modes to ensure uninterrupted service.

Dr. Salako said the deployment reflects the government’s commitment to public-private collaboration for a healthier Nigeria.

He noted that digital tools like eClinic are transforming service delivery by improving accuracy, efficiency, and planning through real-time data.

Babatunde Fadeyi, Vice President, Health Ecosystem (Public Sector), Interswitch, emphasised the company’s mission to empower healthcare professionals through strategic partnerships and innovation.

“With eClinic, we are enabling more efficient workflows and better patient outcomes across Nigeria,” he said.

The platform’s deployment follows extensive stakeholder engagement, staff training, and continuous feedback to tailor the solution to each hospital’s needs.

Future upgrades will include AI-powered diagnostics, health insurance integration, and improved supply chain management.

With the Enugu launch, Interswitch reaffirms its role in advancing health-tech innovation and digital inclusion across Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

