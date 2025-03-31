Enugu Intensifies Roll-out Of 260 Healthcare Centres, Crashes Maternal Mortality By 400%

Share

The Enugu State Government has intensified the roll-out of 260 Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the 260 wards in the state, as Governor Peter Mbah visited one of the facilities at Otukwu community in Emene, Enugu, at the weekend.

This was even as the administration said it had reduced by over 400 per cent, the national average maternal mortality of 512 deaths per every 100,000 live births, which it inherited.

Speaking at the event in Enugu East LGA, Mbah stressed that his administration was intentional in disrupting the unacceptable poor state of the primary healthcare system from the outset, as a healthy population and workforce was at the core of his government’s vision to grow the state’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion.

He explained that the PHCs were not just about the buildings, but about world-class equipment, including staff quarters and renewal energy to ensure availability of manpower and electricity 24 hours of the day in the 260 PHCs in the state. “Some of the data that we saw when we came in was very disturbing.

The data on maternal mortality was unacceptable and we immediately recognised that we had to do something very quickly, particularly in our primary healthcare subsector.

We recognise that there is no reason our women, who are pregnant will not be able to get quality healthcare at any time of the night or day, hence the staff quarters and renewable energy.

This is essentially responsible for the intervention you are seeing in the primary healthcare space,” he said. He commended the Council Chairman of Enugu East LGA, Hon. Beloved Dan Anike, for enrolling 5,000 persons into the Enugu State universal health coverage and urged other chairmen to do the same.

In her address, the Executive Secretary of the Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Ifeyinwa Ani-Osheku, described the governor’s interventions in the primary health subsector as radical and life-saving.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Obi, described Enugu as the future of medical tourism in West Africa and Africa as a whole, noting that the governor was building, not just for the present, but also for the future.

Meanwhile, in their separate remarks, the South East Zonal Coordinator, World Health Organisation, Dr. Chukwumuanya Igboekwu; State Project Coordinator, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, James Chukwunwendu; State Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association, Dr. Sunday Okafor; Chairman of Enugu East LGA, Hon. Beloved Dan Anike and a woman community leader, Mrs. Chinyere Edeh, commended Governor Mbah for showing an all-inclusive leadership in the health space that touches the lives of people in the remotest parts of the state.

