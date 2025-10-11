Enugu Ignites Tourism Landscape As Hotel Presidential Comes Alive

Enugu State tourism landscape, which has been at the back foot has contin- ued to witness a measure of devel- opment and renewal in terms of product development since Governor Peter Mbah came into the scene over a year ago. To show his commitment to the sector, he recently unveiled the iconic Hotel Pres- idential Enugu, which for years has been consigned to the backwaters of history.

He spearheaded a massive renovation of the hotel, which was established by the administration of former Premier of the defunct Eastern Region, Dr Michael Ok- para, in the early 1960s. Mbah described the revival of the 62- year old edifice as “a homecoming for history.”

He extolled the foresight of the former Premier, but regretted that the monument of pride had rotted away for the past 15 years, explaining that its re- vival is in line with his campaign promise to recover Enugu’s moribund assets and also grow the state’s economy sevenfold.

“Sixty-two years ago, our forebears under the visionary leadership of Dr. Michael Okpara built this landmark as a symbol of Eastern Region’s resilience, elegance and enterprise,’’ he disclosed. Adding, “Over the decades, time and neglect dimmed that light. For about 15 years, this glorious edifice stood as an af- front to our pride, as something contrary to what we represent. “We came into office with a strong pledge: to recover what belongs to our people, convert dormant assets into pro- ductive assets; turn liabilities into engines of growth.

“That is why this unveiling is more than opening the doors of a hotel; it is the reopening of Enugu’s confidence. It is a tangible sign that when we say Enugu is open for business, we mean business.

“This hotel is a strategic enabler of our growth plan, comprising the ambi- tious target to grow Enugu’s economy seven-fold to at least $30 billion and to achieve a zero percent poverty headcount rate,” he said. For residents of Enugu who are old enough, Hotel Presidential was synonymous with the burgeoning tourism and hospitality industry in Enugu State. Its revival therefore evokes old memories of an iconic edifice.

That is why residents welcomed with excitement the decision of Mbah to refur- bish the long abandoned hotel and the promise to build a brand new five-star hotel on the premises of the Internation- al Conference Centre, Enugu. The state government had earlier in January 2025 concessioned the Nike Lake Resort Hotel to a private Company, Landmark Group, which promised to inject N10 billion into the hotel.

The company’s Managing Di- rector and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Onwuanibe, made the pledge to revamp the hotel during the handover ceremonies in January. While unveiling the renovated Hotel Presidential, Mbah had assured that the standards for the hotel’s revamp were truly world-class, because the administration “insisted on this so that when Enugu says ‘welcome’ to its investors, our hospitality infrastructure speaks with the same cred- ibility as our policies.

“Our hospitality ecosystem today is simply inspiring: the 5,000-seat Interna- tional Conference Centre (ICC) now an- chors Enugu’s conferencing ambitions; the adjacent 5-star, 345-room ICC Hotel under construction will deliver premi- um “keys” for large events; Enugu Air which has given wings to our dreams and announced the scale of our vision to the world. And now, the renewed Hotel Presidential adds a full-service icon back into the mix. “None of this is a whimsical project; they are connecting dots on a large can- vas. These assets are crucial to our aim to welcome up to 3 million annual tourist visits and to make Enugu the Conferenc- ing Capital of Africa.

“The economic value is already visi- ble. This hotel alone supports hundreds of direct jobs, culinary and event teams, engineering, landscaping, suppliers, and several other opportunities. “Every conference day books our tax- is and CNG buses; every visiting family discovers our art, our music, our cuisine, and our warmth. “And the signal to investors is even bigger: when the government shows it can recover assets, fix the fundamentals, and protect investments, private capital follows. That is why you see momentum across other moribund assets like UPPL, Sunrise Flour Mill, Nigergas; International Conference Centre, and a host of others,” he added. He thanked the managers and conces- sionaire of the reconstructed hotel, Amber Hospitality, for believing in Enugu’s po- tential, noting that, “they bring on board an enviable pedigree, earned through the efficient management of about 12 successful brands in the hospitality sector.”

He equally commended the contractors – Dilworth – for their attention to detail as well as the successive Commissioners of Works and Infrastructure and their Cul- ture and Tourism counterparts for working to realise the project. In her address, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dame Ugochi Ma- dueke, while extolling Mbah’s leadership, said that “the silence has been broken; the lights are on — never to dim again; the doors are open — never to shut again; and the spirit of Enugu is back, stronger and brighter than ever.” Former Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Dr Sunday Onyebuchi, commend- ed the governor for his speed in not only building new things, but also in reviving dead assets.

“Your mantra says that tomorrow is here, but you have resurrected yesterday today,” he said. Chairman, Enugu State Tradition- al Rulers Council, Igwe Samuel Asadu, praised the governor’s work rate, having commissioned Enugu Air, five transport terminals, 100 CNG buses, and the recon- structed Hotel Presidential in succession within one month.

“If you are not tired of commissioning projects, we will not be tired of coming out. We have never seen it this way. Your leadership in Enugu State is legendary and monumental. There is no vacancy in the Lion Building in 2027,” he assured. The Chairman of Enugu North LGA, Dr. Ibenaku Onoh, acclaimed the gover- nor’s transformative leadership, assuring him of the people’s continued support