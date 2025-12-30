Enugu Hosts Life-Changing AI, Robotics Workshop For Secondary School Students

The Enugu State Government has taken a major step toward building a technology-driven future with the successful hosting of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics Educational Workshop for secondary school students.

The two-day workshop, held on December 28 and 29, 2025, in Enugu, was organised under the state’s education and innovation development framework and brought together students from secondary schools across the state for intensive, hands-on training in artificial intelligence, robotics, coding, and innovative thinking.

The initiative reflects the government’s commitment to repositioning education as a catalyst for economic growth, technological advancement, and youth empowerment.

The programme was officially flagged off by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Hon. Osinachi Nnajieze, who represented Governor Peter Mbah at the event. His participation underscored the administration’s strong support for technology-driven education and its determination to prepare Enugu youths for global competitiveness in the digital age.

Participants were trained by a team of internationally experienced professionals from the United States and Europe, ensuring global best practices in content delivery while promoting local relevance and innovation.

Students’ feedback highlighted the transformative impact of the workshop, with many describing it as their first direct exposure to advanced technologies and practical applications of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

A key contributor to the success of the workshop was Hon. Chinedu Okoro, popularly known as Larry Popo, whose collaboration with the Enugu State Government continues to strengthen education reform and youth development initiatives. Through his vision and support, global standards in technology education are being introduced into the state’s learning ecosystem.

Education stakeholders have described the workshop as a model initiative that should be expanded across the state, noting that programmes of this nature are essential for building a skilled, disciplined, and future-ready workforce for Enugu State.