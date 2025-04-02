Enugu Hosts Flagship Brand Re-Launch To Celebrate Igbo Cultural Ethos, Entrepreneurial Spirit

Share

Enugu, the Coal City State, came alive recently with a musical and cultural show that will leave a long lasting memory in the minds of the people. This is as the city played host to royal fathers, music icons and cultural enthusiasts courtesy of Nigerian Breweries Plc.

The international brewer chose Enugu for its historic event as it both the political and entertainment capital of the South East geo-political zone of Nigeria.

The occasion was the re-launch of the company’s flagship brand, Life Lager Beer. To make the event grand, royal fathers across the states of the South East and music icons across the country were drawn together in a musical and cultural concert.

The event, which took place at Spar Mall, Enugu brought together esteemed Igbo royal fathers, music icons like Jeriq, Flavour, Ugoccie and Ezeyork, alongside the consumers who are fans of the brand, in a powerful celebration of the “Obiagu,” a powerful theme that depicts heart of a lion or the “Igbo Spirit of Progress.”

Connections between the brand and Igbos

Speaking at the event, Chima Dim, Senior Brand Manager, Life Lager Beer, Nigerian Breweries (East), said: “Life Beer has always been deeply connected to the traditions and aspirations of the Igbo people. This re-launch is a tribute to the strength and progress of our consumers.

The endorsement of our royal fathers is a powerful validation that Life Beer remains a true symbol of cultural pride, resilience, and progress.”

The company made it clear that “The Obiagu – Our Spirit of Progress Campaign,” was at the core of the re-launch, celebrating the tenacity, ambition, and resilience of the Igbo people.

This is as it stated: “Life Beer’s new identity is a reflection of the Igbo journey, featuring the rising sun, representing hope and new beginnings, the Niger Bridge, symbolising connection and progress, and the ‘Isiagu’, embodying strength, ambition, and leadership.”

The company at the event declared that the socio-economic situation in Nigeria has made it look inward and embrace customer-centric innovations in order to remain afloat.

Joy Egolum, Corporate Affairs Manager, East for NB Plc., told journalists that the company had to adjust its business model to include the sourcing of its raw materials locally to reduce overhead cost and still maintain premium quality.

She said: “The current economic trend has an impact on Nigerian Breweries; it has made us very innovative so at the end of the day because our focus is our consumer, it has made us become more innovative in the ways that we bring to the table our products. “One of the ways I can tell you for free is that we are looking inward, for instance, with our localisation programme.

So we are growing some of our raw materials here in the country because as you know it will reduce the cost of service which invariably is the cost with which we produce. “We are able to get our products to you at a friendlier price point. So that’s the major thing it has done for us. And because you know they say that necessity is the mother of invention, so we have looked inward.”

In a keynote address, Mr. Olaoluwa Babalola, Portfolio Manager, Mainstream, NBL, stated that the event was planned to reaffirm Life Beer’s deep cultural connection to the Igbo people. “Life Beer has always stood for resilience, ambition, and progress. These are values that define both our consumers and our brand.

“As we embark on this new chapter, we do so with a renewed commitment to celebrating and amplifying the spirit of the Igbo people, their entrepreneurial drive, and their relentless pursuit of success. “This re-launch is not just about a new look, it is a transformation. Our consumers are evolving and so is Life Beer.

The new Life Beer embodies: A bold new identity – featuring the rising sun, the Niger Bridge, and the ‘Isi-Agu’ (lion head), each symbolising hope, progress, and strength-values that are central to Igbo heritage.”

The brand manager further stated that the new Life Beer represents a refined drinking experience,” a triplefiltered, 3X smoother taste, delivering a richer, more refreshing experience, crafted for those who never stop pushing forward.”

Obiagu Campaign

He stressed that the “Obiagu Campaign” represents a powerful tribute to the heart of a lion which is the Igbo spirit of courage, resilience, and ambition.

According to him, “Obiagu” means “Heart of a Lion”, and that was the essence of the campaign.

“It represents the hustler, the entrepreneur, the professional, the trader, and the individuals who create opportunities and redefine success despite the odds.”

A key highlight of the event was the official endorsement of Life Beer by esteemed Igbo traditional rulers, further cementing the brand’s position as a cultural emblem of progress, and resilience.

Royal blessings

In attendance were HRM Igwe Samuel Asadu (Ogadagidi of EdemAni, Nsukka); HRH Igwe J. C. Okolo (Ogwugwu Ebenebe); HRH Igwe Chikwendu Harold C (Ezeoha I of Eke); HM Eze Obidiegwu Onyesoh, Eze Nri (Nriewelana II); HRH Igwe Damian Ezeani (Igwe Ugonabo of Neni); HRH Igwe Christopher Okpala (Igwe Ezennebo of Akwaeze); HRH Igwe George E. Onoh (Agunechemba II of Nsude); and the Igwe of Ogwofia Owa, represented by Chief Lazarus Ejim.

Their presence and endorsement added royal flavour to the event. It also accentuated Life Beer’s deep-rooted connection to Igbo tradition, recognising the brand as a reflection of the entrepreneurial drive, cultural heritage, and unwavering ambition of the Igbo people.

Musical tonic by Flavour, others

Beyond the royal endorsement, the event was a spectacular celebration of music, culture, and the Obiagu spirit, with headline performances from Flavour and Jeriq, who shared the stage for the first time.

Adding to the excitement, Flavour stunned the audience when he gifted a lucky fan N1 million live on stage in recognition of his energy and passion.

The moment perfectly captured the Obiagu spirit of resilience and reward for hard work. Music sensation Ugoccie and high life maestro Ezeyork also took the stage, delivering electrifying performances that kept the audience engaged throughout the night.

Fun seekers and cultural enthusiasts from across the South East geo-political zone who thronged the venue of the event, Spar Shopping Mall located at Independence Layout Enugu, confessed that it was an event of its kind to behold in recent times, as they enjoyed free drinks alongside cultural and musical entertainment.

With the blessing of traditional rulers, the excitement of consumers, and the endorsement of cultural icons, participants noted that Life Beer has once again cemented itself as the ultimate beer for those who dare to achieve.

Endorsement by the people

A fun seeker, who identified himself simply as ‘Ifeanyi’, said such magical and colourful events are few in recent time, hence when he saw the promo he made it a point of duty to attend.

The fact that Life Beer was also his brand made the more attractive for him. “So, I said I must be here. And I also wanted to see the music artists perform live, in fact it was fun,” he said.

Another attendee, who identified herself as ‘Onyinye’, said she was attracted to the event by the musical icons as she came along with her friends to enjoy themselves.

“But I must confess that we also had a sip of the new Life beer (laughter) but not much anyway, we are happy we came because it was really fun,” she said.

The Life Beer Concert marked the beginning of the Obiagu campaign that intends to fuel the ambition and resilience of the Igbo people, proving that the spirit of Obiagu is stronger than ever.

