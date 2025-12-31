Enugu Holds Life Changing AI, Robotic Workshop For Secondary Schools

The Enugu State government has taken a significant step toward securing a technology-driven future with the successful hosting of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics Educational Workshop, which took place on 28th and 29th December in Enugu.

The workshop, delivered under the State’s education and innovation development framework, brought together secondary school students from across Enugu State for intensive, hands-on training in Artificial Intelligence, robotics, coding, and innovation thinking.

The initiative reflects the government’s commitment to repositioning education as a catalyst for economic growth, technological advancement, and youth empowerment. The event was officially flagged off by the Attorney General of the state Hon Osinachi Nnajieze, who attended on behalf of the Governor, His Excellency Governor Peter Mbah.

His presence underscored the administration’s strong support for technology-driven education and its resolve to prepare Enugu’s youth for global competitiveness in the digital age.

The participants were trained by a team of internationally experienced professionals from the United States and Europe, ensuring global standards in content delivery while encouraging local relevance and innovation.

Students’ feedback underscored the transformative impact of the program, with many describing it as their first direct exposure to advanced technology and practical STEM applications.

A major driving force behind the success of the workshop was Hon Chinedu Okoro, popularly known as Larry Popo, whose alliance with the Enugu State Government continues to strengthen educational reform and youth development.

Through his vision and support, global best practices in technology education are being introduced into Enugu’s learning ecosystem, equipping students with the skills needed to compete internationally.