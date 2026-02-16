Enugu Guber: NULGE, Stakeholders Endorse Mbah, Reaffirm 2027 Support

Leaders of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Enugu State Chapter, political stakeholders and community groups yesterday converged on Morehouse Primary School, Enugu, for the inauguration of coordinators of the Tomorrow Is Here Movement in Enugu North Local Government Area, using the occasion to endorse Governor Peter Mbah and reaffirming support for his re-election in 2027.

The event drew party leaders, lawmakers, local government officials and representatives of various interest groups, who described the governor’s performance as transformational across critical sectors of the state’s economy.

In his address, the State President of NULGE, Mr. Udoagha Ani, said the governor had demonstrated uncommon leadership capacity in addressing longstanding infrastructural challenges in the state.

According to him, Enugu people had yearned for a leader capable of reversing infrastructural decay, and Mbah had “ticked almost all the boxes” in health, transportation, security, agriculture, tourism, hospitality, economy and education.

Ani noted that the governor distinguished between politics and governance immediately after assuming office, describing him as a modern leader driven by the philosophy of good governance.