Enugu Guber: ADC Leaders Reject Zoning, Kick Against One-Party State

The leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Enugu State have rejected the alleged plan by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to impose a governorship zoning formula on the state.

In a statement, ADC Enugu Coordinator Adolphus Ude said they would resist any attempt by the ruling APC to silence other parties and create a one-party state.

Commenting on Enugu APC Caretaker Committee Chairman Ben Nwoye’s allegation that the ADC was plotting to disrupt peace and political stability in the state ahead of the 2027 election, Ude dismissed it as “mischievous, baseless and unfounded”.

In the statement by his media office, Ude accused Nwoye of peddling falsehood that a zoning formula existed in the APC, challenging him to provide concrete evidence to substantiate his claim.