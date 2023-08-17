Enugu: Grappling With Stay-At-Home Monster

New govt

One of the first assignments that Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State gave himself after his inauguration on May 29 was the task of ending the Monday stay-at-home in the state. The governor after a closed-door meeting with security chiefs in the state on June 1, announced an end to the stay-at-home being enforced by those calling for the release of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from Department of State Services (DSS) custody.

Stay-at-home has been ob- served in some South-East states since 2021 following the alleged extraordinary rendi- tion of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), from Kenya to Nigeria. He has since been in the custody of the DSS in Abuja, and charged with running a proscribed group, jumping bail and treason.

IPOB’s position

IPOB’s position Despite court orders and UN Opinion group’s advice for Kanu’s release, former president Muhammed Bu- hari failed to release him. Despite the earlier cancellation of stay-at-home by the mainstream IPOB group, a perceived dissident group of IPOB led by Finland-based immigration lawyer, Simon Ekpa, insists that the forced sit-at-home must be observed on Mondays.

Mondays have also witnessed crimes in the region, forcing residents to remain indoors for safety. Governor Mbah’s declaration of the end to sit-at-home was therefore received with mixed feeling by residents. After the announcement of the ban, on June 1, Monday June 5 presented the first test case for the security agencies, who pledged to support the governor, to ensure that residents who are willing to come out for their daily activities are protected.

The security agencies had earlier embarked on a joint show of force by parading the streets of the metropolis. They also moved around the streets on Monday June 5. But they met near empty streets as residents; out of fear of attack, remained indoors.

Schools, major transport companies, traders and banks did not open for operations in Enugu and its environs. The same scenario was witnessed on Monday 12, 2023 sit-at-home. As part of efforts to force people out on Mondays, the state government summoned civil servants for a meeting on Monday June 19, 2023 at the state secretariat.

The state governor met with civil servants, even as streets remain deserted. The June 19 meeting was the second with the workers since Thursday, June 1, when he announced the ban on the sit-at-home.

Series of meetings

On June 10, the governor also met with critical stake- holders in the state, including transport unions, market leaders, religious and traditional leaders, civil society organisations, organised private sector and labour unions, where he extracted their commitment to end the sit-at-home.

Represented at Monday June 19’s meeting by the Secretary to the State Government (SGF), Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, Governor Mbah stressed the need to support the government’s efforts and programmes for the overall interest of the state. Onyia, who used the meeting to assess the level of compliance by workers, expressed government’s desire to rebuild the economy, urging them to work to improve revenues of the state.

Workers hail

Mbah Many civil servants, who reported to work for the first time in several months on Monday June 19, were present at the meeting. Incidentally, the workers returned to their homes at the close of the meeting after signing the attendance register. Meanwhile, major markets, banks, schools and offices remained closed in the state despite the meeting where they assured the governor of their support for the directive to end the sit-at-home in the state.

Major roads were also deserted, with skeletal operation of commercial buses, tricycles and private vehicles. It was discovered that the few commercial vehicles on the road charged exorbitant fares. Major petrol stations were also not selling products and under lock. The neighbourhoods, however, boomed with young men playing football in the streets and drinking at various joints.

Private sector’s role

A school proprietor at Trans-Ekulu, Enugu, said, “We closed today because safety is a priority. Once there is progress towards providing adequate security, we shall delightfully resume academic activities on Mondays.”

At the state secretariat, it was the same story as not many workers showed up for business. Ikechukwu Eze, who was seen around the premises, said, “It will take time for workers to work on Mondays. The cost of transportation is another factor. There is no money.”

A trader at Ogbete Main Market, Enugu, told our correspondent that, “No business today as far as I’m concerned. I use today to play football. Let our governors seek the release of Kanu.

Any other thing is treating the symptoms.” Meanwhile the governor is not relenting. During his meeting with traditional rulers, religious leaders, traders, civil servants, security agencies, among others, organised by the Enugu State Government at the Old Government Lodge, Enugu; he urged them to begin business on Mondays. According to him, observing sit-at-home on Mondays was antithetical to his administration’s drive to grow the state’s gross domestic products.

Townhall meeting

The town hall enjoined members of the public to resume work and go about their normal daily businesses as various security and intelligence agencies have, in their joint and collaborative efforts, given assurances of citizens’ safety.

The town hall equally backed and commended Governor Mbah “for the laudable steps taken so far to ensure peace is returned to the state, which include his recent visit to the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the release of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu”, which the stakeholders said would “expedite the process of national healing, national integration, and national reconciliation”.

Governor Peter Mbah in his remarks described the sit-at-home as a setback to the delivery of the campaign promises of his administration, noting that the state had lost N10 billion on each Monday. On his part, the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, Mr. Ahmed Ammani, who spoke on behalf of the heads of security agencies in the state, said that the South East region had lost well over N5.375 trillion to illegal sit-at-home.

The stakeholders after extensive and exhaustive deliberations at the town hall, which also had the Deputy Governor, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, in attendance; urged the security agencies to continue to work round the clock in order to reassure citizens and residents of their safety every day of the week. They equally called on the State government to “resuscitate, overhaul, rejig and strengthen internal security mechanisms, such as the Community Policing, Neighbourhood Watch, Forest Guards, amongst others, in the state”.

Ohanaeze’s backing

Meanwhile, the pan-Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has equally thrown her weight behind the cancellation of the Monday sit-at-home. The Enugu state chapter President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor Fred O. Eze, who recently made the position of the group known in a statement he released to journalists in Enugu, noted that the cancellation of the sit-at-home was a step in the right direction.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu State applauds the courage and tenacity of the Governor in taking such bold initiative to put an end to the scourge of sit-at-home,” the statement noted. Ohanaeze Enugu state chapter recalled that before the cancellation by the Enugu State Government, a section of IPOB had adopted several strategies to enforce the sit-at-home order in Enugu State including the use of force, arson, killings and kidnappings.

“Consequently, Enugu State has become over-whelmed by a climate of fear such that people no longer go about their businesses with confidence. Every Monday in Enugu State has become an unofficial holiday because businesses and other social activities usually come to a halt.

Nnamdi Kanu’s release

“Thus, the continued observance of the stay-at-home order has had a significant impact on the economy of Enugu state. Since the introduction of the order by IPOB, economic activities in the state and by extension other parts of the South-East have experienced serious hiccups and heightened insecurity. Thus, the action by the Enugu State government could not have come at a better time.

That Mba also called for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu; and has commenced steps to get the Federal Government to release Kanu is an indication that the Governor understands the core issues at stake,” Ohanaeze stressed. Many watchers of events in the state believe that it will take a while for people to gain the confidence of coming out on Monday for fear of the unknown.

Only recently, Tuesday June 20, 2023 a petrol station belonging to Governor Peter Mbah at New Haven Enugu was attacked by hoodlums in the night. However their attempt to set the petrol station ablaze was repelled by security agents. It is hoped that the release of Nnam- di Kanu would help hasten the end to sit-at-home in the South East.