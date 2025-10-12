Enugu Gov’t Wins Big At Presidential GovTech Awards

The Enugu State Government has earned multiple national honours at the 2025 Presidential GovTech Awards, highlighting the success of Governor Peter Mbah’s administration in driving digital transformation and innovation in governance.

At the ceremony held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Enugu State Geographic Information System Service (ENGIS) clinched two major awards, including the Award of Excellence in Geographic Information Service.

The awards, organised by the Presidency through the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), recognise outstanding achievements in technology-driven governance and public sector innovation.

Led by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Chiwetalu Nwatu, ENGIS was commended for its pioneering role in digital mapping, land administration, and geospatial intelligence. The recognition comes as the agency continues to receive accolades for reforming land processes, curbing fraudulent practices, and digitising records to ensure transparency and efficiency.

Speaking after receiving the awards, Nwatu attributed the recognition to Governor Mbah’s visionary leadership and commitment to digital innovation.

“The awards validate our commitment to excellence and ease of doing business,” he said.

According to him, ENGIS has revolutionised land administration in Enugu by eliminating bureaucratic bottlenecks and reducing land title processing time from months—or even years—to just 72 hours.

“In addition to the institutional award, we also received the Distinguished GovTech Trailblazer’s Award for exemplary leadership in advancing digital governance and promoting the Federal Government’s digital transformation agenda in the public service,” Nwatu added.

He noted that the awards reflect the resilience and innovation driving Governor Mbah’s administration, which has been widely praised for leveraging technology to promote transparency, attract investment, and improve service delivery across key sectors.

While commending the governor’s leadership in advancing digital infrastructure and security, Nwatu said Enugu’s land administration reforms have positioned the state as a model of efficiency and digital governance in Nigeria.

The Presidential GovTech Awards celebrate innovation, efficiency, and the transformative use of technology in Nigeria’s public sector, with recipients undergoing rigorous assessment before selection.